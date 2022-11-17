FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND, MENOPAUSE MIRACLE, THERMABAND ZONE, USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO OUTSMART HOT FLASHES, WILL BE TRANSMEDIA GROUP'S MESSAGE TO START A WAVE OF COOL MEDIA

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakthrough, brain-stimulating product,"Thermaband Zone," developed by mother-daughter co-founders of Thermaband, Inc., has retained TransMedia Group to expand exposure as they build a menopause movement squashing stigmas, educating, and bringing to market the first artificial-intelligence wristband to naturally stop a hot flash in its tracks.

"The duo at the helm of this innovative invention - Debbie Dickinson and her daughter Markea Dickinson-are using modern technology to mobilize, empower and connect women while solving an underserved, taboo, age-old hormonal change," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. "We will target health, tech, women, business and lifestyle reporters and editors, as well as speaking opportunities for this inspirational, multigenerational team."

TransMedia Group's pitch angles will simplify how this artificial intelligence (AI) technology works, explaining how the Thermaband Zone discreetly monitors a users' body 24/7, detecting the smallest thermal shift. Media will want to see the Zone detect "that moment" (aka a hot flash), and automatically deliver battery-powered cooling to pulse points, while simultaneously tracking blood pressure and heart rate. Comfort can also be activated on-demand- manually.

"We are ready to disrupt the menopause market, bringing self-care, sisterhood and thermal-regulating technology to multigenerations of women, and we are excited for TransMedia Group to help deliver our story," said Debbie Dickinson, Co-Founder, Thermaband Zone.

"Over 1 million women hit menopause annually and the Dickinsons' passion to modernize symptoms sparked an invention that provides life-altering applications to anyone struggling with thermal dysregulation," continued Mazzone. "From cooling relief to warming relief for people uncomfortably cold, TransMedia Group will relay to major print, broadcast and online media outlets that women (and men) do not need to suffer alone in silence- comfort, control and community are here."

Celebrity Stacy London recently invited the Dickinsons to a groundbreaking, collaborative summit of Menopause Innovators and CEOs in NYC, attracting major media, making headlines, and further making the case that support and symptom relief are long overdue.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to build upon Thermaband Zones' momentum and credibility, setting our public relations strategy into motion and pointing to the Yale scientists, doctors, and engineers as excited as we are for Thermaband Zone to hit store shelves."

