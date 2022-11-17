Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept Makes U.S. Debut at 2022 Automobility LA

N Vision 74 Features Unique Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hybrid Architecture

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's thrilling N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell hybrid concept made its U.S. debut at Automobility LA today. This futuristic concept reveals the Hyundai N sub-brand electrification vision, demonstrating its commitment to zero-emissions technologies. The 'Rolling Lab' concept on which it is based is a testbed of future technologies seeking the highest level of emotional involvement for the driver. This strategic approach allows the N brand to experiment with the most advanced technologies from both motorsport and production car development.

Launched in 2015, N brand's vision and commitment for sustainable performance is demonstrated in the hydrogen-powered N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo. Although hydrogen fuel cell power was initially regarded as a dream, the N Vision 74 represents seven years of technological development and the N brand commitment to deliver an optimistic future for car enthusiasts, regardless of propulsion type. By using the pinnacle of Hyundai's state-of-the-art technology, design, and high performance, N Brand is spurring innovation for the entire company.

Heritage design

N Vision 74 pays homage to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974, developed by legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. N Vision 74 inherited the pure surfaces, the dynamic-proportioned profile, and the unique B-pillar from the 1974 Pony Coupe concept, while Parametric Pixel lighting provides a futuristic flourish.

One-of-a-kind hydrogen hybrid architecture tailored for high performance

Hyundai engineers developed a unique hydrogen hybrid architecture, with the hybrid structure of a battery-electric in combination with an FCEV system, placed in an all-new layout unique to the N Vision 74. The fuel cell stack, with an output of 85 kW (Max 95 kW), is mounted in the front, and a 62.4kWh T-type battery is mounted in the bottom to lower overall height and center of gravity. The battery retains an 800V high-speed charging architecture.

Independent, rear-mounted motors, one per wheel, generate a total power output of 500kW. This allows engineers to precision tune power distribution between left and right wheels. The ability to rapidly adjust power distribution with precision allows multiple differential settings to be optimally configured for track driving of the N Vision 74.

N Vision 74 features dual-charging capability, and the rear-mounted 9.3 lb. capacity hydrogen fuel tanks can be refueled within five minutes. The 85kW fuel cell converts hydrogen to electricity to charge the 62kWh battery. The battery also shares the 800V battery technology from Hyundai's e-GMP platform with fast-charge capability. Fuel and charging ports for both hydrogen and electricity allow flexibility for various scenarios, including spirited driving on the highway or performance driving on racetracks.

One of the key development objectives of the N Vision 74 is to deliver the highest driving emotion for the driver, even under severe track conditions. The N Vision 74 unique hydrogen hybrid architecture presents unique challenges for heat management. Three independent cooling channels for battery, fuel cell, and motor enable optimized energy efficiency and resistance to performance degradation. This consistent performance is key for the N Vision 74 to deliver the promise of driving engagement.

N Vision 74 Technical Specifications

Vehicle Size Length / Width / Height / Wheelbase (in.) 195.0 / 78.5 / 52.4 / 114.4 PE Motor Max Power (kW) 500+ kW (671+ HP) (Rear drive) Max Torque (Nm) 900+ Nm (664+ lb.-ft.) Battery Capacity (kWh) 62.4 kWh 800V Fast-charging capability Hydrogen Tank Capacity 9.3 lbs. Fuel Cell Stack Net 85 kW (Max 95 kW) Refueling Time 5 min. Performance Max Speed 155+ mph Driving Range 373+ miles

Comprehensive details from the N Vision 74 global release, including the electrified RN22e, are available at: N Vision 74 Global Release.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

