Germany To Build First Green Ammonia Import Terminal

The German government will be constructing the facility together with two private companies to receive imports from Saudi Arabia as part of its clean energy transition.

BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany has decided upon the northern city of Hamburg for the country's groundbreaking new green ammonia landing site. The operational start is planned for 2026. The facility will be a milestone for Germany's efforts to decarbonize industry, using hydrogen.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck called the decision "a milestone in the scaling of the hydrogen economy in Germany and a powerful signal to the entire hydrogen market in Germany and Europe."

The private companies Air Products and Mabanaft are participating in the project. The green ammonia received from Saudi Arabia will be converted into hydrogen and delivered to end customers. The Oiltanking Deutschland company will run the terminal.

"As part of its National Hydrogen Strategy, Germany has committed to investing at least nine billion euros to scale up the hydrogen economy," says Robert Hermann, CEO of the national agency Germany Trade & Invest. "Hydrogen is a key part of Germany's accelerated transition to clean energy, and opportunities abound for international companies to profit from it."erma

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up shop in Germany.





