Tenneco Advanced Suspension Technologies Poised for Growth in China

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco's Performance Solutions business group's Advanced Suspension Technologies (AST) business unit today celebrated another important milestone for its portfolio of electronic suspensions and outlined its strategy to become a leading technology partner to automakers across China. The company hosted government dignitaries and media members at its manufacturing plant in Changzhou to mark the expansion of its CVSAe semi-active suspension in China. CVSAe technology is featured on the Zeekr 001 electric hatchback, Lynk & Co 09 hybrid SUV both from Geely, and on Li Auto L9&L8 electric luxury SUV.

(PRNewswire)

"We are proud that vehicle owners throughout China will be able to experience the impressive benefits of CVSAe suspensions manufactured right here in Changzhou," said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager, AST. "We look forward to working very closely with leading OEMs to help establish new benchmarks for driving enjoyment, comfort, safety and customer satisfaction."

One of several electronic suspensions available through Tenneco's Monroe® Intelligent Suspension (MIS) portfolio, CVSAe technology already has achieved widespread adoption in Europe and other regions, with more than 16 million units delivered since 2002 for more than 75 vehicle models. The system continuously adapts to changing road conditions based on data provided by multiple ride control sensors. An ECU processes sensor inputs and independently adjusts the electronic valve within each of the system's four dampers, resulting in optimal damping characteristics for each driving situation. Drivers can select their preferred operating mode, from comfort-intensive to sporty, for maximum enjoyment. CVSAe combines an exceptional driving experience with very low power consumption, making it ideal for fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

"CVSAe provides an extraordinarily broad tuning range not typical of competing systems," Johansson said. "This capability enables the vehicle manufacturer to dial-in the precise ride and handling characteristics established for each new model. This is key to optimizing the ride dynamics of EVs and hybrids in particular, which have comparatively heavy battery packs positioned low within the vehicle structure."

CVSAe technology is compatible with coil spring- and air suspension-equipped vehicles, can be deployed with shock absorbers and/or Macpherson struts and requires minimal electric power. Tenneco can provide the damper modules along with the software and control algorithms, which can be efficiently adapted to each new model.

The launch of CVSAe technology in China was made possible through close collaboration between Tenneco's Engineering Center for Excellence in Ermua, Spain, and China-based engineering, sales, program management, purchasing and operations teams. "China is a significant part of our growth strategy, and our engineers work hand-in-hand with OEM teams to help streamline the integration of our latest suspension innovations into their development activities," Johansson said. "This helps drive time and cost savings while resulting in a superior ride experience for their end-customers."

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Media contacts:





Bill Dawson Simonetta Esposito Media Relations – North America Media Relations – Europe 847 482-5807 32 (0) 2 706 9232 bdawson@driv.com sesposito@driv.com

(PRNewswire)

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.