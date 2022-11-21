Cision PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: RSNA 2022

RSNA 2022 is in Chicago from November 27 – December 1

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Cision PR Newswire is a list of featured exhibitors for RSNA 2022, the place where new ideas and technologies that redefine what it means to work as a radiologist will come to life, which takes place from November 27 – December 1 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

Booth #6603

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company with a reputation for delivering quality Enterprise Imaging solutions that address both clinical multimedia workflow management needs and vendor neutral storage requirements. Apollo's Enterprise Imaging solution, arcc®, enables clinicians to deliver positive care outcomes in a more efficient manner by centrally and securely managing clinical images and their associated metadata. arcc provides both orders- and encounters-based imaging workflows for 45 specialty-specific departments across the healthcare enterprise. This enables every department throughout the enterprise to acquire, manage, and securely access all clinical content for one patient view through one platform.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Booth #4100

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/BraccoDiagnostics

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across all diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of precision diagnostic imaging. Its comprehensive product and solutions portfolio includes X-ray, MRI, Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound, and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and PET imaging agents, complemented by medical devices, advanced administration systems, and dose-management software. The Bracco Group's global revenues were 1.4 billion Euros in 2020. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

ClariPi USA Inc.

Booth #4932

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/ClariPi

ClariPi was established to take on the challenges in the current unmet needs of the medical imaging field. Our products were born through a long-term collaborative research between engineering and medical experts. Our first product, ClariCT.AI, provides high quality CT images through deep-learning denoising technology which allows radiologists to discern diseases, blood vessels, and soft tissues easily and accurately with noise-cleaned images even with ultra-low-dose. ClariPi's additional products are great complements to radiologists' everyday workflow by utilizing AI quantification measuring areas of interest such as lung diseases, breast density, osteoporosis and more to minimize time-consuming tasks and provide useful medical reports to assist in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment planning. We continue bringing in the latest technology to our industry-leading AI solutions to improve patient's health and well-being, and streamlining clinical workflow for people's better and healthier living.

Double Black Imaging

Booth #3705

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/DoubleBlackImaging

Double Black Imaging is proud to be the largest medical display supplier, ergonomic workstation provider and calibration software developer that creates 100% of their software and performs 100% display system integration in the USA. Their team has a renowned history of providing the industry's finest customer service; Double Black Imaging is continually acknowledged by thousands of Radiologists and IT Professionals who put their trust in DBI every day. Double Black Imaging is dedicated to developing innovative imaging solutions that greatly improve image quality and stability. Making imaging more efficient to reduce healthcare costs is what DBI stands for. www.doubleblackimaging.com

Fovia Ai

Booth #4129

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Fovia

Fovia Ai Continues to Provide Efficiency Gains for Radiology - Explore new Artificial Intelligence solutions from Fovia Ai, Inc. along with Advanced Visualization technology from parent company Fovia, Inc. XStream® aiCockpit® & XStream® aiPlatform® enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, visualize and interact with AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. These vendor-neutral AI results products allow you to:

Quickly add AI visualization to existing products

Deliver AI results directly within radiologist workflows

Bridge the gap between AI developers, PACS and hospitals

Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include: F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI, F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation. These tools allow clinicians to efficiently and seamlessly interact with AI-augmented radiology data using intuitive tools for annotation, validation, modification, acceptance/rejection, interaction with and segmentation of data.

Fovia, Inc. is a world leader in advanced visualization, providing cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs to OEM partners. As the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering® Fovia's software enables advanced diagnostic applications, custom workflows and high-performance interactive imaging.

Explore how to:

Deploy anytime, anywhere advanced visualization

Expand with cloud-based imaging tools

Scale 2D and 3D product development technology for OEMs

The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

Visit Fovia Ai at Booth 4129 at RSNA to learn more, or visit fovia.ai and fovia.com.

HeartVista

Booth #5143

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/HeartVista

Vista.ai is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to offer clinicians an easy, cost-effective and stress-free way to conduct MRI studies. The company's FDA 510(k) cleared One Click MRI™ software-only solution automates and dramatically simplifies a CMR exam, enabling any MRI tech to perform a CMR in a standard mixed-use scanner time slot.

Available for use on Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare MRI scanners, One Click MRI

Eliminates the need for specialized CMR technologist

Allows CMRs to fit into your mixed-use scanner standard time slot

Makes scans less stressful for the technologist

Gives patients greater comfort and convenience

HeartVista is funded by Khosla Ventures, and the National Institute of Health's Small Business Innovation Research program.

Illuminate

Booth #6911 – North Hall

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Illuminate

Illuminate was created by software engineers who are passionate about partnering with physicians to develop solutions that make their jobs easier and optimize patient care. We've built our entire business around helping health care practices thrive in an increasingly digital world. Physician-driven innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Illuminate. From superior health outcomes and administrative efficiencies to improved compliance. Illuminate applications lead the way in helping doctors, hospital administrators and academia focus on what they do best: deliver outstanding patient care. Illuminate software is developed exclusively in America by a diverse, multi-cultural team of experts.

Laurel Bridge Software

Booth #1542 – South Hall

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/LaurelBridge

For over 20 years, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.LaurelBridge.com

Metrasens

Booth #2875

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Metrasens

Metrasens is a world-leading provider of advanced detection technologies that, combined with tailored solutions, address the deficiencies in conventional screening methods, making it possible for organizations across the globe to protect their most important assets.

Our approach is holistic and consultative. We help organizations focus on the safekeeping of people in their environments, from identifying security and safety gaps to customized implementation and training plans that are fit for purpose. Look to our proven team of professionals with decades of collective experience in detection technologies to provide innovation purpose-built to improve safety and security worldwide.

OpenRad Services UK Limited

Booth #1134

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/OpenRad

OpenRad's enterprise remote reporting platform is an all-in-one teleradiology solution enabling a seamless connection and faster collaboration with radiologists and referrers.

Our current product portfolio:

Operational optimization, business scaling & rapid access to new features based on a fully managed one-cloud solution

Connecting multiple referrers to a modality with intelligent DICOM worklist routing

Secure remote image sharing & reporting workflow, including peer review

Smart management of mobile modality fleets

As a remote radiology specialist, we connect people, technology, and expert knowledge to power better diagnostics and healthier futures. Our vision: Empowered people leading healthier lives through accessible & effective diagnostics

Quantivly

Booth #2802

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/Quantivly

Quantivly's mission is to help radiology leaders increase access to imaging for the population, achieve operational excellence, and deliver on the promise of patient-centered healthcare. The company's vision is to develop a "digital twin" for radiology facilities to allow monitoring, simulation, and optimization of operations with software before implementation in the real world. Quantivly is an engineering-first software company with a founding team that combines deep domain knowledge and world-class software engineering. Quantivly has an ambitious vision to help radiology leaders apply an engineering mindset to radiology operations by shifting from a reactive to a predictive approach with data-informed strategies.

RedRick Technologies

Booth #7311 – North Hall

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/RedRickTechnologies

RedRick Technologies designs and develops ergonomic radiology PACS furniture, monitor mounting solutions, workstation accessories and peripherals. Our services include applying ergonomic principles to improve overall reading room space design, layout, environmental control, lighting, and acoustics. We understand that healthcare delivery is evolving, and the radiology department must enhance customer service and clinical value through efficient and effective communication. Addressing the overall reading environment supports the achievement of these goals as well as the need to maximize radiologist productivity and health.

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc.

Booth #6120

Press Kit: rsna.vporoom.com/SenoMedical

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to developing and commercializing a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Originally approved by the US FDA in January 2021 with a supplemental PMA in June 2022, Seno Medical's Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. Recently recognized with a Gold Edison award, a Gold Medical Design Excellence Award, and as a semifinalist in the Minnies 2022 competition for its medical innovation, Seno's groundbreaking diagnostic breast cancer imaging system helps physicians differentiate between benign and malignant breast lesions using non-invasive opto-acoustic/ultrasound (OA/US) technology to provide information about breast lesions in real time, helping providers to characterize masses that may — or may not — require more invasive diagnostic evaluation. To learn more about Seno Medical's OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit SenoMedical.com.

