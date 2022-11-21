New commercial, Sprinkles giveaways spread holiday cheer with annual return of iconic campaign

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Lexus ushers in the holidays with the December to Remember campaign including the familiar jingle, the red bow and the gift-giving moment. This year, the signature red bow returns with a twist in a new spot called "Time Machine." And, in a holiday first, Lexus is partnering with Sprinkles to make December a bit sweeter with exclusive giveaways at nationwide Sprinkles locations courtesy of Lexus dealers.

Lexus ‘December to Remember’ Celebrates Moments of Connection (PRNewswire)

"This year's 'December to Remember' celebrates the holidays as a joyful time to reconnect with loved ones," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. "Our dealers do a great job of extending hospitality to our guests year-round. This holiday season, on behalf of our dealers, we're inviting guests to enjoy a special Sprinkles treat and pay it forward to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

Lexus continues to be a proud partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Starting on Giving Tuesday, November 29, guests will have the opportunity to donate through a unique link found on social and in Sprinkles stores when they pick up their complimentary holiday treats. For every donation made through the link between November 29 and January 3, Lexus will match donations up to $250,000.

In the "Time Machine" commercial, debuting today, a young boy waits impatiently for the holidays. He becomes convinced that his family's new RX is a time machine and wonders if it might make the holidays come faster. In a variation of the campaign's signature gift-giving moment, this year's gift comes in the form of the little boy being reunited with his older brother, who comes home early from college to surprise him. The red bow, instead of appearing on top of the car, appears on a present his brother brings with him. In addition, Lexus is bringing back two popular "December to Remember" spots from last year— "Runway" and "Wonderland."

In its own gift-giving moment, Lexus is treating guests to an exclusive complimentary offer in partnership with Sprinkles at locations nationwide. From Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4, red velvet cupcakes will be gifted courtesy of Lexus and its dealers – each of the three days for one hour between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. (also while supplies last).

No purchase necessary. One per person, first-come first-served while supplies last. Must be present at a participating Sprinkle's location to receive a cupcake.

