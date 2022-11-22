2022 TNS Charity Golf Tournament Funds 160 Our Military Kids Scholarships

OMK Scholarships Cover Extracurricular Activity Costs for Military Children and Teens

ALDIE, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® (OMK), a national nonprofit providing extracurricular activity scholarships to military children and teens, received $50,000 from the 2022 Transaction Network Services (TNS) Charity Golf Tournament.

Kyle, 17, kicks off the 2022 TNS Golf Tournament in support of Our Military Kids with a strong swing off the first tee. Kyle received an OMK activity scholarship to fully fund golf camp and driver's education during his father's deployment. (PRNewswire)

The tournament funded at least 160 Our Military Kids extracurricular activity scholarships for children and teens.

The September 19th event, held at Creighton Farms in Aldie, Va., featured 128 golfers whose efforts funded at least 160 Our Military Kids extracurricular activity scholarships for children and teens who have a parent deployed with the National Guard, deployed with the Reserve, or in recovery from post-9/11, combat-related injuries.

Opening the tournament was 17-year-old military kid Kyle P., an OMK scholarship recipient from Virginia, with a strong shot off the first tee. Over the past year, Kyle received two activity scholarships to cover golf camp and driver's education fees while his father and older brother were deployed with the Army National Guard.

"While my dad and brother were deployed to Africa my morale was pretty low," said Kyle. "I really missed them and felt a big void. When I got my OMK scholarship to the golf academy, I immediately felt my stress level go down, and I looked forward to improving my game so I could beat my dad and brother at golf when they returned."

Since 2012, the TNS Charity Golf Tournament has funded about 880 OMK activity scholarships worth $266,000 for military children and teens across the country.

"TNS enjoyed hosting our 19th charity golf tournament," said TNS Chief Executive Officer, Mike Keegan. "Our donation to OMK will ensure many more military kids like Kyle have the opportunity to stay active, improve their mental health, and connect with their community during a parent's deployment or combat-injury recovery."

About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured service members or Veterans by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. Since 2004, OMK has given more than 80,000 activity scholarships worth $31 million. Learn more at ourmilitarykids.org.

Our Military Kids (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Our Military Kids