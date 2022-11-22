Flashfood Appoints Global Food Marketing Leader Jordan Schenck to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashfood , a digital marketplace that connects consumers to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date, today announces the appointment of Jordan Schenck, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Sunwink, to the company's Board of Directors . Schenck joins Flashfood board members Josh Domingues, Rob Gierkink, James McCann, and Chuck Templeton. The appointment brings the number of Flashfood board members to five.

"Jordan's oversight and guidance positions Flashfood to deliver on our vision to expand our presence."

Jordan Schenck is a global consumer food marketing leader and brings deep expertise and experience in building sustainability-focused brands to Flashfood. In her current role as co-founder and chief revenue officer of Sunwink, Schenck has led the company to become one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink beverages in the market. Previously she served as head of consumer marketing for Impossible Foods, supporting the company's growth from foodservice to quick-service restaurants, launching the company's product with national chains like Burger King, and expanding its presence into new markets like Asia.

"With an extensive career in the food and retail industry, Jordan brings strategic depth to our board in her ability to scale visionary consumer brands with a purpose," said Flashfood's Founder & CEO, Josh Domingues. "Right now, we are at a critical juncture for growth across North America and having Jordan's oversight and guidance positions us to deliver on our vision to expand our presence, multiply our food waste impact, and offer grocery savings to more shoppers."

In 2021, Schenck was named as one of Forbes' top 50 "Most Innovative Chief Marketing Officers " and was deemed by Adweek to be turning her passion for health and wellness into purpose for shoppers. With deep expertise in grocery retail and food marketing on a global scale, Schenck is on a mission to build and grow companies, like Flashfood, that care deeply about the health of the planet and people.

"I am passionate about mission-driven companies that deliver positive impacts for people and our planet, and Flashfood is doing just that by tangibly reducing food waste and saving shoppers money," Schenck said. "I am excited to be a part of Flashfood's growth journey as they expand and accelerate their impact."

The Flashfood app enables consumers to browse deals – directly from their phone – on fresh food items that are nearing their best-by dates. Purchases are made directly through the app and shoppers then pick up their order inside their participating grocery location.

To-date, Flashfood has saved more than 50 million pounds of food from reaching landfills, or the equivalent of 95 million pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) diverted from the atmosphere. In addition, Flashfood has saved shoppers more than $120 million on their grocery bills and helps consistent shoppers save more than $540 per year. Flashfood can be found in more than 1,450 grocery locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For all Flashfood partner locations, visit flashfood.com/locations/home . To learn more about Flashfood, visit flashfood.com .

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,450 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 50 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $120 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Giant Food and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .



