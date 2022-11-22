HEAVY-DUTY COMMERCIALPRO™ MIX AND MATCH HOLIDAY LIGHTING AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT LOWE'S

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for pros and serious DIY decorators, CommercialPro™ holiday lights by Gemmy Industries delivers the precision results expected — and required — by pros.

Available exclusively at Lowe’s, the heavy-duty CommercialPro™ mix and match line by Gemmy includes reeled light strings, pathway stakes, bulb styles in multiple colors and handy accessories. (PRNewswire)

Reeled heavy-duty, 18-gauge cord with attached sockets lets professional installers easily cut the exact length needed for any job site or area. Once trimmed, simply slide on a power plug and snap it into place. Bulb options include C9 and icicle styles in a variety of popular holiday colors.

"This commercial-grade mix and match collection was developed to meet the needs of professional lighting installers," said Roger Carroll, President at Gemmy Industries. "Pros can easily create a custom lighting design for their customers and then store product for next season's installation. CommercialPro offers everything pros require for easy setup and amazing results."

CommercialPro comes in a variety of lighting styles: 100-ft of reeled string with attached sockets for rooflines, porches, front doors and trees; a set of 12 deluxe pathway stakes for landscapes and walkways; and a set of nine universal pathway stakes that work with the reeled string.

Explore different color schemes or patterns with coordinating C9 bulbs in white, red, green, blue and multicolor are sold in sets of 25. Seven-inch icicle bulbs come in white and multicolor options, also sold in sets of 25.

Light an entire job site with precision — from rooflines to landscaping and everything in between — using CommercialPro.

Shop the entire collection (MSRP $24.98-$54.98) available now in select Lowe's stores and on Lowes.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

