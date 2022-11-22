Prospect Medical Systems Awarded APG "Elite" Status for 10th Consecutive Year

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive award year, Prospect Medical Systems (PMS) is among physician groups awarded "Elite" status by the America's Physician Groups' (APG) Standards of Excellence (SOE®) program.

APG's program includes an annual, comprehensive survey administered by the organization that evaluates the coordinated care infrastructure and value-based care performance of APG's physician group members.

"To be recognized consistently for our prioritization of providing comprehensive, quality care and outcomes for our patients over the past decade is a tremendous accomplishment," said CEO Jim Brown, Prospect Medical Systems (PMS).

Prospect Medical Group, managed by PMS, comprises thousands of primary care and specialty physicians, and is affiliated with some of the best hospitals in Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties as well as San Antonio, Texas and Maricopa County, Arizona. Prospect Medical Holdings,, Inc. is the parent company of Prospect Medical Systems.

Prospect Medical Systems has been continuously recognized for its efforts in five distinctive categories:

Care Management Practices

Patient-Centered Care

Information Technology

Group Support of Advanced Primary Care

Accountability and Transparency

PMS and PMG in Texas and PMG California were awarded Elite status, showcasing the organization's dedication to excellence in each of the listed categories.

"It is a great honor to achieve Elite status as recognized by APG, and we are proud to receive this recognition It highlights our success in providing exceptional care to our members by supporting our physician partners," said Dr. Derek Lanier, PMS' National Chief Medical Officer.

This year's SOE® Elite-status recipients will be formally recognized at the Transitions 2022: APG Colloquium in Washington, DC.

