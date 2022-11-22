Travelex Insurance Services Wins Magellan Award for COVID-19 TravelCheck Tool

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 7, 2022, Travel Weekly announced the winners of its Magellan Awards, and Travelex Insurance Services was awarded a Silver Magellan Award in the category of Online Travel Services for its COVID TravelCheck web app. Travelex launched TravelCheck last January — the first and only travel insurance provider to offer such a tool, which provides updated information about COVID-19 risk in cities and countries around the globe.

Travelex Insurance Services (PRNewswire)

Travelex was honored with a prestigious Silver Magellan Award for its COVID TravelCheck web app.

"COVID-19 ravaged much of the travel industry in 2020 and 2021, and we still don't know whether it will continue to be a problem," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex. "When people began traveling again, we wanted to help them feel safe. Our business is helping travelers prepare and stay safe; adding a tool to our website that lets them know the risk level at their destinations seemed like something our travelers — any travelers, really — would appreciate."

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor the best in travel and salute outstanding professionals from top organizations worldwide. The awards recognize a broad range of industry segments, including hotels, resorts, travel destinations, cruise lines, online travel services, and more.

Travelex approached global intelligence provider RiskLine with an idea for an easy-to-use, accessible online tool for travel professionals and travelers seeking COVID-19 information and answers to questions about the countries they're visiting. The teams then went to work building a roadmap for TravelCheck.

"RiskLine updates the TravelCheck app's COVID-19 intelligence daily." Lofdahl said, "If COVID numbers start to climb again, TravelCheck could become an essential travel companion. It's really a privilege to be recognized for this innovation with the Magellan Award, and we thank RiskLine for their role in providing COVID data."

About Travelex Insurance Services

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

Contact:

Amy Goldyn

P: +1-402-880-7481

E: amy.goldyn@travelexinsurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services