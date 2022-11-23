CHRIS HEMSWORTH'S CENTR LAUNCHES THE FITNESS ESSENTIALS KIT PLUS NEW BEGINNER PROGRAMMING

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading wellness platform, Chris Hemsworth's Centr announced today the launch of their Centr Fitness Essentials Kit .

The Fitness Essentials Kit is the first Centr product launched to market and is designed to offer everything you could need to begin or support your ongoing fitness journey. The kit is suitable for all fitness levels and is created to enhance the at-home workout experience with expert-approved turnkey equipment. The kit is the perfect companion to Centr's digital platform, offering fitness training from Chris' team of experts along with nutrition and well-being tools.

The kit includes three fabric loop bands, five tube bands with handles, one yoga mat, one shaker bottle and a three-month subscription to Centr. The Centr Fitness Essentials Kit is available this holiday season for $89 USD and is available for purchase exclusively at Walmart.com .

Centr has also debuted their new Beginner Program to cater towards existing customers looking to get back to the basics or anyone new to fitness. Centr Begin is a three-week program led by Centr trainer Maricris Lapaix , with three new workouts launched each week. These 15-20 minute workouts utilize equipment within the Fitness Essentials Kit, but also offer bodyweight modifications. With Centr Begin you'll build confidence with workouts you can master and get support every step of the way.

"Centr is all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves. No matter your starting point, this is about living healthier and happier for the long term-and there's no better time to get going than today," said Founder of Centr, Chris Hemsworth.

Learn more about the Centr Fitness Essentials Kit and Centr Begin program at centr.com/essentials . Follow Centr's Facebook , Instagram and TikTok for daily wellness advice and inspiration.

About Centr

Centr is a leading fitness and wellness platform founded by Chris Hemsworth with a mission to inspire a global community to train, eat and live healthier lives. With over 3,000 pieces of premium digital content, Centr's platform gives members access to Chris and his team of experts with the tools to go beyond the extraordinary. Centr is expanding its platform to add transformational in-home fitness equipment and accessories, available at select retailers worldwide. Centr's product expansion will help members achieve their personal health goals. To learn more, visit www.Centr.com

