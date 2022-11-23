InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Rotating D-Ring for Added Strength (FED-2491)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide truckers with a much more reliable and longer-lasting D-ring design for use in pockets of flatbed trucks and trailers," said an inventor, from Port Orchard, Wash., "so I invented the STAKE POCKET TIE - DOWN. My design would allow maximum forces to be applied without risking damage to D-ring or Stake Pocket tie."

The patent-granted invention provides an improved D-ring design for the stake pockets of flatbed trucks, trailers, 4-wheel drive vehicles, oil rigs, container ships, military tanks and carriers, etc. In doing so, the design allows for increased sizes for added strength to prevent the D-ring from getting bent and damaged. As a result, it increases safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install via bolts or welding. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and various sizes.

