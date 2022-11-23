InventHelp Inventor Develops New Packaging for Cleaning Products (RKH 329)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to package a variety of cleaning products," said an inventor, from N. Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented DREAMER'S MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANER / FRESHNER. My design could help to promote a safe and clean environment."

The patent-pending invention provides a more environmentally-friendly packaging design for cleaning products. In doing so, it offers an alternative to plastic packaging. As a result, it helps reduce plastic waste and water pollution. The invention features a biodegradable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

