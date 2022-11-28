Automotive News Recognizes UVeye Tech Achievements with All-Star Award

General Motors and Volvo are deploying UVeye technology at dealerships in the U.S.

UVeye's high-speed vehicle-inspection systems help improve customer service at new- and used-car dealerships.

DETROIT, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amir Hever, UVeye's CEO and co-founder, has received an Automotive News All-Star award for the company's development of vehicle-inspection systems to improve customer service at new- and used-car dealerships throughout the United States.

An office manager at Volvo Cars Princeton, reviews the results of an Artemis tire inspection with a service adviser (PRNewswire)

General Motors and Volvo this year announced plans to install UVeye technology at dealership service departments throughout the United States. In addition to GM and Volvo, other automotive investors in UVeye include CarMax, Hyundai Motors and Toyota Tsusho.

UVeye's high-speed inspection systems use artificial intelligence, sensor fusion and high-speed camera technology to spot within seconds issues ranging from worn tires to defective underbody parts. Already in place at several hundred U.S. dealerships, they are faster and more accurate than traditional service-lane inspections and have been proven to help dealers significantly improve customer service.

Earlier this year General Motors entered into a commercial agreement with the company to explore the use of UVeye technology at GM dealerships throughout the world. In March, Volvo announced plans to equip its U.S. dealerships with UVeye's automated inspection systems as well.

"It's truly an honor to have been recognized with this prestigious Automotive News All-Star award," Hever said. "The real winners of this award, however, are UVeye's dedicated employees around the world as well as our investors, automotive partners and dealership customers.

"I specifically want to thank our partners in the U.S., General Motors, Volvo Cars USA and CarMax, for all of their support over the past year. Our growth in 2022 has been sparked by their investments in our technology."

Hever noted that UVeye applications also have been integrated this year into major dealership management systems available to thousands of U.S. dealerships including Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) and CDK Drive's Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange.

Automakers have been quick to recognize the importance of UVeye's technology.

"We are on a journey to create the best customer-service experience possible and the implementation of UVeye systems into our dealership service lanes helps us do that," said John Roth, GM's global vice president, Customer Care and After Sales. "Providing real-time, consistent and accurate feedback to our customers will help us ensure that they get the best performance from their vehicles."

Rick Bryant, vice president of Sales Operations for Volvo Cars USA, noted that UVeye provides Volvo dealers with "an extremely powerful tool," adding that "It provides transparency, repeatability and results in a multipoint inspection. I don't see a better solution anywhere."

UVeye's three high-speed systems currently available use a unique combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine-learning and sensor-fusion technologies. Its Helios system is an underbody scanner that detects problems such as frame damage, missing parts and fluid links, as well as brake and exhaust-system issues.

Artemis is a UVeye system that checks tire quality and within seconds can identify tire brand, technical specifications, air pressure, tread depth, sidewall damage, mismatched tires and alignment issues. Atlas is a 360-degree detection system that checks sheet metal and other external components such as bumpers, door locks, grilles and windows.

UVeye has facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Hever adds that the company will announce further expansion plans in the United States next year. UVeye already has formed strategic partnerships with a number of dealership groups, used-car auctions and vehicle fleets.

Established in 1981, the Automotive News All-Star program is considered the most prestigious award-program for automotive executives in the U.S. In 2022, Automotive News editors and reporters selected top executives in 38 categories ranging from "Industry Newsmaker of the Year" to "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

Winners of the award in 2022 include senior managers from CarMax, Continental, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Nissan, Stellantis, Tesla and Toyota. UVeye's Hever was recognized for achievements in the category of Fixed Ops – Vendor.

About UVeye

Established in 2016, UVeye has created the world's first comprehensive and fully automated suite of vehicle-inspection systems. The company's groundbreaking drive-thru systems can detect virtually any external or mechanical flaws and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects under and around every side of a vehicle within seconds.

Detected problems include oil leaks, exterior imperfections such as scratches and dents, tire sidewall and tread issues and other forms of underbody damage. Originally a developer of inspection systems for the homeland security industry, UVeye has gone on to expand its technology applications for use in the auto industry, revolutionizing multipoint inspection processes to improve the customer experience by identifying a wide variety of quality and repair concerns.

Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

A vehicle gets UVeye exterior and underbody scans at a new car dealership. (PRNewswire)

UVeye Logo (PRNewswire)

