World's First Carry On Luggage Stroller named a TIME's Best Inventions of the year

World's First Carry On Luggage Stroller named a TIME's Best Inventions of the year

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TernX Carry On has been named by TIME the world's first carry on luggage stroller one of the Best Inventions of the year (https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2022/6224793/ternx-carry-on/) - that are changing how people live, work, play, and think about what's possible.

TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller (PRNewswire)

An essential travel upgrade "making airport travel with kids a whole lot easier".

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

TernX is set to revolutionize how parents travel by solving family travel challenges with their innovative and forward-thinking products. Safety remains at the heart of what they do. If it is important to families, it's important to TernX. They understand what parents face and draw inspiration from these moments to help make a parent's life a little easier with their exclusive carry on luggage stroller for traveling abroad.

With an array of benefits, families who live a more dynamic lifestyle will appreciate a hand luggage stroller with space to store their belongings that is both compact and lightweight.

Made from recycled German polycarbonate and aerospace aluminum, it's been designed from the ground up to meet International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) carry-on size standards. For maximum protection, it's been architected to comply with international carriage and stroller standards.

Featuring the latest advances making it more convenient and comfortable to travel, the TernX Carry On keeps parents' belongings and child safe by their side so they can enjoy easy and stress-free family travel. It can accommodate a child from 6 months to 15kgs / 33lbs.

The team has also achieved success in the design and innovation space where they have been the recipient of multiple international design awards since TernX was founded. It's Exquisite. It's Exclusive. It's Carry On Luggage Stroller.

The Good Design Awards Jury commented: "We all loved this design as it offers a simple, stylish and considered solution to a painpoint in so many people's lives."

Pre-purchase today and be one of the first in the world to experience the TernX Carry On.

Contact Number: +61412918784

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TernX