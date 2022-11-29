FlowPlay Surpasses $550,000 Milestone in Funds Raised for American Cancer Society

Online Community Drives In-Game Fundraisers Past Half-Million Mark

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced its Vegas World in-game fundraisers have surpassed $550,000 raised for the American Cancer Society (ACS). This news comes on the heels of FlowPlay's most recent campaign, which raised $60,000 for ACS's Patient Navigation Program. FlowPlay also celebrates over one million charms sold for ACS, a major driver of overall fundraising.

In October, FlowPlay offered a virtual branded charm in the company's flagship connected game, Vegas World , which was available for players to purchase. Funds raised were designated to ACS's Patient Navigation programs, an evidence-based intervention that connects cancer patients with volunteer health system navigators who can provide personalised assistance to patients, families, and caregivers, from diagnosis through survivorship. Navigation programs provide each patient with the opportunity for customised care, ultimately helping to ensure that all cancer patients have a fair opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer.

"Our FlowPlay players always show up, continuing to support ACS no matter what else is going on in their lives or in the world," said Derrick Morton, President and Co-Founder, FlowPlay. "I'm so proud of how much we've raised for this incredible nonprofit, and am hopeful other organisations will take note of this power of community."

FlowPlay hosted a second fundraising campaign in May, raising $60,000 for ACS's Road To Recovery program, which helps ensure more patients can get to their potentially lifesaving treatment through free rides. FlowPlay also participated in the 2022 Fit2Be Cancer Free Step Challenge put on by ACS, raising over $28,000 and ranking 4th in the nation and 1st in the Pacific Northwest for funds raised.

"The American Cancer Society is so grateful to FlowPlay, and specifically to Vegas World players, for their generous support of patient navigation, transportation, and other lifesaving programs for cancer patients," said Paula Aspiazu, Vice President, Community Impact, American Cancer Society. "Their efforts are a wonderful example of how a company can engage its customers in philanthropic efforts that create real impact in local communities."

