Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, Jewett-Cameron had sales of $62.9 million and net income of $1,164,123, or $0.33 per share, compared to sales of $57.5 million and net income of $3,454,953, or $0.99 per share, for fiscal 2021.

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $15.0 million compared to sales of $15.1 million in Q4 2021. Net loss in the current fourth quarter was ($208,666), or ($0.06) per share, compared to net income of $605,114, or $0.18 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

"Jewett-Cameron has weathered the unprecedented supply chain challenges well over the past year given the extraordinary circumstances. We sold more units year over year in multiple categories", said CEO Chad Summers. "Some products faced unique challenges that reduced their sales, but we have already met with customers to correct the issues going forward. We are excited to build upon our successes in the year ahead."

As of August 31, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $484 thousand and had borrowed $7 million against its $10 million line of credit. The Company expects to purchase less goods in the first two quarters of fiscal 2023 than it typically does as its current inventory position will be sufficient to carry the Company into its historically busy season in the final two quarters of the fiscal year.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

AS OF AUGUST 31



2022

2021











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 484,463

$ 1,184,313 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2021 - $0)

7,191,646



7,086,503 Inventory, net of allowance of $800,000 (August 31, 2021 - $250,000)

20,632,313



14,391,365 Prepaid expenses

1,112,575



2,305,820 Prepaid income taxes

208,963



252,958











Total current assets

29,629,960



25,220,959











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,828,420



3,886,543











Intangible assets, net

33,358



30,897











Deferred tax assets

24,998



-











Total assets $ 34,516,736

$ 29,138,399











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 1,566,047

$ 1,349,677 Bank indebtedness

7,000,000



3,000,000 Accrued liabilities

1,856,039



1,798,088











Total current liabilities

10,422,086



6,147,765











Deferred tax liability

-



116,945











Total liabilities

10,422,086



6,264,710











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,495,342 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)

824,629



823,171 Additional paid-in capital

742,591



687,211 Retained earnings

22,527,430



21,363,307











Total stockholders' equity

24,094,650



22,873,689











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 34,516,736

$ 29,138,399





















JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31



2022

2021





















SALES $ 62,901,831

$ 57,501,543











COST OF SALES

49,108,772



43,354,897











GROSS PROFIT

13,793,059



14,146,646











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative

4,008,166



3,204,945 Depreciation and amortization

319,617



244,279 Wages and employee benefits

7,495,723



6,957,730















11,823,506



10,406,954











Income from operations

1,969,553



3,739,692











OTHER ITEMS









Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

4,526



- Other income (loss)

(230,034)



12,450 Interest expense

(163,045)



(15,321) Gain on extinguishment of debt

-



687,387



(388,553)



684,516











Income before income taxes

1,581,000



4,424,208











Income taxes (note 6)









Current

(558,820)



(949,262) Deferred recovery (expense)

141,943



(19,993)











Net income for the year $ 1,164,123

$ 3,454,953











Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33

$ 0.99











Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33

$ 0.99











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,493,807



3,486,537 Diluted

3,493,807



3,486,537

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31





2022

2021























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the year $ 1,164,123

$ 3,454,953 Items not affecting cash:









Depreciation and amortization

319,617



244,279 Stock-based compensation expense

56,838



70,391 (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

(4,526)



- Gain on extinguishment of debt

-



(680,707) Deferred income taxes

(141,943)



19,993











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) in accounts receivable

(105,143)



(812,077) (Increase) in inventory

(6,240,948)



(5,193,219) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

1,193,245



(1,269,692) Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

43,995



(252,959) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

274,321



36,404 (Decrease) in income taxes payable

-



(40,596)











Net cash (used by) operating activities

(3,440,421)



(4,423,230)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Increase in intangible assets

(3,535)



(30,755) Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,255,894)



(1,162,739)











Net cash used in investing activities

(1,259,429)



(1,193,494)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank indebtedness

4,000,000



3,000,000











Net cash provided by financing activities

4,000,000



3,000,000











Net (decrease) in cash

(699,850)



(2,616,724)











Cash, beginning of year

1,184,313



3,801,037











Cash, end of year $ 484,463

$ 1,184,313

Contact: Chad Summers, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110

