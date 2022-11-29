Metro Vein Centers Opens New Vein Clinic in Royal Oak, Michigan

Metro Vein Centers opens new doors for vein treatment in the Royal Oak community.



ROYAL OAK, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Vein Centers and their team of board-certified vein doctors, surgeons, and specialists have expanded further into Michigan with a new vein clinic in Royal Oak under the leadership of Hugh Pabarue, M.D . Dr. Pabarue, double-board certified physician specializes in the treatment of uncomfortable, unsightly, and often painful chronic venous insufficiency.

(PRNewswire)

Metro Vein Centers offers a wide variety of FDA-approved and minimally invasive vein treatments , including laser vein removal for cosmetic spider veins and the ever-popular sclerotherapy. From radiofrequency ablations for bulging, twisted varicose veins to Varithena, an injectable medicine, Dr. Hugh Pabarue and his team of passionate vein specialists at Metro Vein Centers' new Royal Oak clinic have your legs in good hands!

"I treat all of my patients with the same care I would provide to my own family members. My team has worked hard to create a medical environment where everyone is comfortable and well-informed as we go through treatment together." Dr. Pabarue, who splits his time between Macomb and Royal Oak, has dedicated over 15 years to the treatment of vein disease in the Metro Detroit area. "You don't have to live with pain or endure discomfort or trouble sleeping due to declining vein health. We accept over 200 insurance plans in our clinics, across New York, New Jersey, and Michigan, to make sure our patients are covered when they come in for treatment."

Learn more about Metro Vein Centers' Royal Oak vein clinic by visiting the following link. https://www.metroveincenters.com/locations/michigan-royal-oak . Call 248-556-4380 today to book your appointment with Dr. Pabarue in Royal Oak!

About Metro Vein Centers: Metro Vein Centers treats people, not symptoms. Their team of nationally recognized and accredited vein specialists bring FDA-approved, minimally-invasive, and innovative vein treatment to their patient base, proudly working with 200 insurance providers. Metro Vein Centers is the fastest-growing vein clinic in the country, with 20+ locations across Michigan, New York, and New Jersey.

