Probiotic strain SNZ 1969® helps manage IBS-D & IBS-C symptoms effectively, latest clinical study shows

HYDERABAD, India , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest study shows Sanzyme Biologics's Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969® (Weizmannia coagulans SNZ 1969), a natural spore forming probiotic strain over five decades of use and more than 30 human studies across age groups found to be effective in managing IBS symptoms. This study is unique as it covers both the IBS-Diarrhea and IBS-Constipation groups with larger number of subjects.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is one of the most common disorders of gut-brain interaction, estimated to affect around 11% people globally. The outcome of this study will be significant to supplement manufacturers as it can help design products to address consumer need for managing IBS symptoms with a scientifically studied probiotic strain. Several factors, such as the increasing fear of antibiotic resistance, the increasing demand of consumers for natural substitutes for drugs, and the emergence of scientific and clinical evidence showing the efficacy of probiotics, have contributed to many health professionals considering probiotics as an alternative to drug remedies.

In a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study, probiotic potential of SNZ 1969® has been studied in subjects with constipation predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C) and diarrhea predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D). Significant reduction in GSRS IBS score was seen in both the treatment group compared to placebo (P <0.0001). SNZ 1969® was well-tolerated and showed significant alleviation of IBS-associated clinical symptoms compared to placebo and improved the Quality of Life of IBS patients

This study was conducted at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, India and published in the International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology. https://www.ijbcp.com/index.php/ijbcp/article/view/5120

The same strain has been studied earlier for gastrointestinal discomfort, intestinal motility and intermittent constipation among healthy subjects. GI discomfort study showed an improvement in total SODA scores, including specific symptoms such as burping/belching, bloating, heartburn, passing gas, nausea, bad breath, and sour taste compared with placebo. Intestinal motility study concluded that SNZ 1969® reaches the colon intact and ameliorates intestinal motility and gut microbiota composition.

Sanzyme Biologics was incorporated in 1969 as Uni-Sankyo. Over the last five decades Sanzyme Biologics established its strength in probiotics by developing scientifically studied and well-documented probiotic strains, pioneered their applications beyond human health into aqua, veterinary, poultry and bioremediation. Sanzyme Biologics has market presence in over 40 countries.

