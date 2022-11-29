Protein Processors Reduce Reliance on CO2 with Innovative Solutions that Increase Throughput & Repurpose Labor

Messer celebrates 100th nitrogen bottom injection chilling installation & its latest freezing solutions at 2023 IPPE

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on decades of hands-on protein industry experience, Messer innovates with food processors to safely deliver cryogenic solutions that grow with them, use labor more efficiently, and support resilient supply chains.

"This 100th installation of our nitrogen bottom injection chilling system demonstrates our commitment to develop differentiated technologies that support temperature control at any step of a customer's process from start-up to large-scale operations," said Dan Morgan, Director, Food and Beverage Markets at Messer Americas. This proprietary chilling technology improves production, quality, and security of cryogen supply in processes traditionally offered only in carbon dioxide.

In addition, Messer will showcase an unmatched portfolio of freezing application technologies with augmented reality at the 2023 International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE):

The new Messer Digital Freezer monitoring system offers processors more accurate process control to achieve a step change in quality, traceability, and productivity.

The latest tunnel freezing technologies designed to boost production on a new or existing line for individually quick frozen (IQF) products, hot products or crust-freezing.

Messer's family of spiral freezers, the industry's proven workhorse, increase throughput in a small linear footprint to meet production goals.

"We understand the right solution can improve a processor's bottom line," Morgan added. "For example, a major poultry processor used our IQF freezing solution to boost production by 50% and at the same time, drove down cost to freeze by 43%."

Whether helping processors increase throughput in a small footprint, convert to nitrogen from carbon dioxide or conduct product testing onsite or at Messer's state-of-the-art Cleveland, Ohio, Technical Center, Messer grows with its customers to help expand their brands.

Click here to learn more about Messer freezing and chilling solutions for poultry and other proteins, Booth C11311 at the 2023 IPPE Jan. 24-26 in Atlanta.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

Messer Spiral Freezer:

Messer's family of spiral freezers, configurable in a wide range of sizes, enables processors to increase production in a small linear footprint.

Messer Wave Impingement Freezer

Exhibited at 2023 IPPE, The Messer Wave Impingement Freezer can help can boost production, improve IQF food quality and reduce labor requirements.

Nitrogen Bottom Injection System

Messer's patented nitrogen bottom injection chilling system, proven in more than 100 successful installations, offers security of cryogen supply in processes traditionally offered only in carbon dioxide.

