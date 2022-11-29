ROCK THE BELLS ANNOUNCES THE FIRST-EVER TIMELESS HIP-HOP CRUISE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SIXTHMAN

The immersive Hip-Hop experience sets sail in November 2023 in celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock The Bells , the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced today the "Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience" in partnership with Sixthman , the industry leader in immersive music and lifestyle festivals at sea. Setting sail from Miami to the Bahamas on November 13 - November 17, 2023, the cruise is the first of its kind, offering an all-inclusive four-day, four-night Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The brand is bringing its annual Rock The Bells Festival – a dynamic, day-long celebration curated by Rock The Bells founder LL COOL J in his hometown, Queens, NY, featuring live performances by iconic artists – to sea. The cruise is one of many announcements the company has planned to honor and celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary and salute its icons.

The full lineup will be announced at the top of the new year, but attendees can expect dozens of performances and intimate experiences from some of Hip-Hop's dopest classic MCs, DJs and producers. Rock The Bells will be taking over every corner of the ship with pool deck parties presented by world renown party rocker Kid Capri , MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grillz, tattoos, basketball and The Trill Mealz Food Court.

The vacation kicks off with a special "Welcome to Miami" performance by Miami's own Trick Daddy and Trina on the ship's pool deck. Attendees that purchase their cabin before January 18, 2023, will be invited to hang out with Trick Daddy and Trina at a private cocktail happy hour prior to setting sail. Guests that purchase before January 18, 2023 can start a FREE 3-Month subscription to SiriusXM to tune into LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on Channel 43 and on the SXM App. Offer Details apply.

"At Rock The Bells, we believe classic and timeless Hip-Hop deserves to be served on a silver platter and we can't wait for Hip-Hop lovers across the globe to be immersed in the culture for five days, on five stages," said Rock The Bell's President James Cuthbert. "We're excited to partner with Sixthman, who bridges the gap between artists and fans, creating unforgettable guest experiences."

Rock The Bells proudly serves Hip-Hop's legends and champions the culture by providing opportunities to spotlight its icons through content, commerce, and experiences. Since 2001, Sixthman has successfully led the charge in creating special moments at land and sea, and this partnership marks the first time the company has produced a classic Hip-Hop cruise.

"We could not be more excited to help play host to the first-ever Rock The Bells Festival at Sea," said Sixthamn VP of Events, Marketing & Community Jeff Cuellar. "From music to food, art, dancing, fashion, and history, this cruise will be a fully immersive experience and I can't think of a better way to keep the celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary going than Rock The Bells taking over their own ship on the ocean."

The cruise will sail from Miami and make two stops in the Bahamas at Freeport and Nassau. Pricing ranges from $1,099 to $5,199. Just in time for the holiday season, attendees can book now for themselves or as a gift to others. More detailed information can be found at https://www.rockthebellscruise.com/ . A full slate of performers, activities and other details will be made available at the top of the new year.

About Rock The Bells

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for classic and timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCs, DJs, Breakers, Graffiti Artists — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG's and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow us @RockTheBells.

About Sixthman

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2023 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net .

