Two Solo Exhibits Open December 1: First Thursday

Featuring Artists Rick Bartow: Frog Talk Seriously, and Kris Hargis: There Are No Roads Here

First Thursday Opening Reception, December 1st, 5pm - 8pm

Gallery Hours Tuesday – Saturday, 11 – 5:30pm

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Froelick Gallery is proud to present two new solo exhibitions of outstanding Oregon coast artists on First Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 8pm. Both artists have been represented by Froelick Gallery for over 20 years.

Froelick GalleryRepresenting contemporary artists from the Pacific Northwest and beyond, since 1995. (PRNewswire)

Rick Bartow: Frog Talk Seriously. This exhibit includes choice works that have never been exhibited and some that have great exhibition histories. Magpies, crows, owls, sparrows, and hawks play center stage along with appearances by coyote, bull, deer and of course, a frog! The show includes paintings, drawings, and a few prints that date from 1989 to 2015.

And

Kris Hargis' There Are No Roads Here. Hargis returns to Froelick Gallery after moving to an off-grid location near the Oregon coast with a series of new works titled,. Known for his introspective self-portraits and perishable bouquets, Hargis brings us a new set of reflections. There Are No Roads Here is the artists process in tying together his day-to-day emotions. In the mirror he finds acknowledgment. He studies his relationships, his past, present and at times the future. Working with pastel, pencil and conte, Hargis brings together commanding color, gritty expressions and delicate linework.

Rick Bartow, a life-long resident of Newport, Oregon (1946-2016) is one of Oregon's most internationally recognized artists. He was a member of the Wiyot Tribe of Northern California, a graduate of Western Oregon University, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, a musician, a father, a widower, a musician and highly acclaimed artist. His work has been featured in 100s of solo and group exhibits nationally and internationally. Career highlights include the recent acquisition of four of his drawings added to the permanent collection of The Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City, NY; inclusion in the national exhibition Many Wests: Artists Shape An American Idea that is traveling the country now and will conclude at The Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington D.C in early 2024; the completion of We Were Always Here, a monumental double pole sculpture commissioned by The Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, which stands on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.; and his solo retrospective exhibition, Things You Know but Cannot Explain, organized by the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at University of Oregon which traveled to 11 museum venues from 2015 to 2019. Froelick Gallery works in concert with the Richard E. Bartow Trust to ensure the legacy of Rick Bartow.

Hargis received his MFA from Boise State University in 2016 and his BFA from the University of Kansas in 1998. A solo exhibit in conjunction with his Albion College residency was on view at the Bobbit Monroe Gallery, MI. He completed a two-week residency and performance at the Penland School of Crafts, Penland, NC in 2014. He has also been featured in numerous group exhibits throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Curiously Alighted: Contemporary Drawing Practices at Sheehan Gallery, Whitman College, Walla Walla, WA and drawing(s) 40+ artists/200 works, A 25th anniversary exhibition, Art Gym, Marylhurst University, Marylhurst, OR.

First Thursday in Portland's Pearl District neighborhood, is Oregon's premier art gallery walk, with over 35 years and going strong! The galleries, restaurants and small businesses that host First Thursday are using this monthly event to re-invigorate downtown Portland, to bring safety and joy back to the sidewalks, and to bring visibility to the monumental beneficial impacts that small businesses have on the community.

Froelick Gallery will also host exhibition conversations with Kris Hargis and Charles Froelick Saturday, December 3rd at 11am. No reservations or RSVP are required to attend these events.

Please contact the gallery for reproduction quality images or more information.

info@froelickgallery.com // www.froelickgallery.com

714 Davis St Portland, Oregon 97209

503.222.1142

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Froelick Gallery