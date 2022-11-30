Casa Announces Ethereum Security Solution to Help Consumers Achieve Digital Autonomy

Ethereum storage will be offered to Casa members

New app with enhanced user experience will debut in January 2023

New membership plans will be introduced shortly thereafter

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa , the leading bitcoin storage company that offers members unparalleled security, simplicity, and control over their digital wealth, today announced the next phase of the company's journey to help people own, secure, and manage their assets and investments with ease.

Casa will soon debut a refreshed app, with an enhanced look and feel that will improve members' experience. Following that, Casa will introduce ethereum storage, as well as new membership plans, creating simplified pathways for members to engage, ranging from a standard entry level tier to a customized, private client experience.

Casa was founded to help people own, secure, and manage their private keys safely and easily – without wondering if they're doing it right. Now, Casa will offer members the opportunity to store their ethereum, in addition to their bitcoin, using Casa's private key management technology.

Until now, ETH investors have suffered from a lack of stress-free self-custody options, and have had to set up their own complex personal wallets to increase the safety of their funds. With Casa by their side, they will now be able to protect their ETH using private keys and benefiting from Casa's superior member support.

Following the collapse of FTX and many other centralized custodians, the ability to confidently self-custody digital assets is more important than ever. Casa makes this process painless, allowing people to rest easy knowing their digital assets won't be stolen or lost due to exchange mismanagement.

"This is an exciting time for our company and our customers," said Nick Neuman, Casa CEO and co-founder. "Casa was created on the belief that everything important in our digital lives will be protected by private keys. We started with bitcoin because that was the first and best consumer use case for private keys. Expanding into ethereum is a big evolution for us, and one that was guided by our members every step of the way."

According to Jameson Lopp, Casa CTO and co-founder, "The recent failure of FTX - and ensuing catastrophic loss of customer funds - highlights the critical importance of people having a simple and secure way to hold their own private keys. Self-custody is the only way to prove ownership and control of your digital assets."

"We are excited to offer our members this new experience, while maintaining all the safety, security, and ease of use they expect from us," Neuman said. "We want to help people take control of their digital wealth, and this is a major step toward that goal for the entire industry."

