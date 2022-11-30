Cloud-Computing Dental Platform tab32 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

The Inc. 5000 company is the leading innovator of dental practice management technology and is the first to standardize EHR dental data.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the #1 all-in-one cloud technology dental platform, is celebrating 10 years of innovation. Founded in 2012, the company has seen ten years of industry highs and has been a key part of the evolution of dental practice management technology, working with some of the largest DSOs in the industry. tab32 has continuously led the way in innovation as the first to market with the Open Data Warehouse and 2-way text within PMS, the first to standardize EHR data in dentistry, and the first platform to build from the ground up to include patient communication, radiology, and claims.

tab32 logo (PRNewswire)

tab32 has been a vital part of the evolution of dental practice management technology during its 10 years of innovation.

"The democratization of data in dentistry is something that has, unfortunately, been on the back burner for the industry for decades, until now," said Dr. Roshan Parikh, Senior Strategic Advisor for tab32. "With hundreds of private-equity backed DSOs and many more consolidated platforms, it's no longer acceptable to wait on data. DSOs need it to make real-time decisions related to patient care and to drive their businesses forward. tab32 is the first dental platform that offers this, and I'm proud to join them in, not only, democratizing data, but also modernizing the backbone of the dental office: the practice management software."

tab32 was recently included in Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies for 2022 . Since its founding, tab32 has opened offices in Rocklin, CA, Miami, FL, and Mumbai and Vadodara, India. It now employs close to 200 of the best and brightest in their fields, including a leadership team made up of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers coming out of the University of California system. Recently, CEO Kiltesh Patel was appointed to the Forbes Tech Council as a thought leader, driving a stronger understanding of the dental tech industry to a vast audience of business, finance, and tech leaders. Additionally, Chief Strategy Officer, Melissa LuVisi joined the Newsweek Expert Forum and took home the 2022 Sacramento Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business Award.

Previous awards that tab32 has been honored with include the 2015 Dental Excellence Readers Award by Dr. Bicuspid, Best Dental Software of 2021 by Digital.com, and they were Sacramento Business Journal's runner-up in the 2021 MedTech Innovation Awards. In 2019, tab32 was voted as the #1 user-rated platform leading in all three core practice areas - Practice Management, Patient Communication, and Dental Imaging from Capterra, Get App, and Software Advice.

Through the years, tab32 has continuously sought visionaries and heavyweights to join their advisory board, ensuring they have top minds directly impacting their work. Their current Board of Advisors includes Emmet Scott, President of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO), Dr. Roshan Parikh, former Head of Dentistry at Walmart U.S., Dr. Ellen Polsky, co-founder and partner at Visio, Dr. Anna Cowdin, owner of Cowdin Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Janice Keally, periodontist and owner of Progressive Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, Dr. Bill Sorvino, dentist and owner of Smileologie, and Lee Harris, dentist and educator. Previous members include Dr. Aman Kaur, founder and president of Women in DSO, CEO of AiM Dental Alliance, and Ryan Morrison, dentist and owner of Millard Family Dentistry.

tab32 was born from the mind of Kiltesh Patel, who has spent the last 20 years in enterprise technologies and medical informatics. Having dedicated his career to positively impacting patient care, focusing on connecting oral health to the overall wellness of the human body to his expertise in Health Information Technology (HIT) strategies, Patel noticed an ever-widening gap in how oral healthcare was falling behind in mainstream health conversations and care. Understanding the importance of oral health to overall health outcomes, Patel implemented his vision to improve care models through technology while keeping the patient experience at the center of the care continuum by founding tab32.

"I am extremely proud of the work that tab32 has done in the past decade," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO and co-founder. "Not only have we seen 100% year-over-year growth, 120% year-over-year client growth, and 200% growth in active patients, our technology has repeatedly led the way in the evolution of the dental industry, which has been found wanting compared to other healthcare verticals. It's time that dental gets the label of importance it deserves, directly driving healthcare outcomes, and tab32 is excited to help pave that road."

About tab32

tab32 , an Inc. 5000 company, is the industry's #1 all-in-one cloud technology platform with three major products, Open Data Warehousing™ (BI and analytics tool), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and their stand-alone Image Cloud for radiology. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, the leadership team is made up of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers coming out of the University of California system. Providers use tab32 to track 17.2M appointments, 13M patients, and over 100M radiology xrays, with over 1.8M monthly patient text messages (not including email engagements) and $1.8B annual revenues flowing through the platform. tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as Open Data Warehousing™, integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental. The multi-tenant platform uses Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and is built for scale and stability. tab32 has been recognized for its growth and leadership by making the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies list in 2022, coming in at #1314. Learn more at tab32.com

tab32 celebrates 10 years of innovation with its 10-year anniversary. (PRNewswire)

