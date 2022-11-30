Cooleaf Hosts Live-Stream Event with Atlanta Top Business Leaders Including Katie Cox Branham, Donald Knight, and Jeff Perkins

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9th, Donald Knight , Katie Cox Branham , and Jeff Perkins joined forces for a live recording of The Great Retention, the podcast by Cooleaf that's reimagining the future of work.

Panelists participated in a panel discussion about what it will look like to cultivate a people-first culture in 2023. Hosted by John Duisberg, the conversation touched on the principles that guide Salesloft, ParkMobile, and Greenhouse, three of Atlanta's best-rated places to work in 2022.

Katie, Donald, and Jeff shared key lessons with audience members, including how to build a winning culture, how to foster allyship in the workplace, and which business investments to make for 2023.

Jeff, formerly CEO of app giant, ParkMobile, pointed out that involvement in the exit process is a major key for creating "boomerang employees," or team members who come back to your company.

"For our top performers, I personally made a point to reach out to try and understand what we could've done differently," Jeff shared with the audience. "There's a difference when the CEO does that. It's important at any level, but people don't expect it from the CEO. We actually had 4 people call me and rejoin us. Nothing gets us more excited than when amazing people find us again."

In closing, panelists offered three areas for businesses to prioritize in 2023: allyship, intentionality, and exit strategy.

At Salesloft, a focus on intentionality drives a human-first culture. "Transparency is incredibly important. Transparency around our numbers, our all-hands communications. We're so intentional about the information we share with our employees," said Katie.

This event was the culmination of a year's worth of inspirational leaders who've joined The Great Retention to share how the best leaders are cultivating successful workplaces.

About Cooleaf and The Great Retention

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform, brands engage employees with recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools.

The Great Retention was established by Cooleaf in 2022 to bring organization leaders together around employee experience through live events, an online community, and a leadership podcast series. Cooleaf leads and supports The Great Retention as a key part of the company's strategy to help organizations improve their workplace experience.

Visit www.cooleaf.com and www.thegreatretention.com to learn more.

