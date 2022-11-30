NSSF and Project ChildSafe Tell a Teen's Suicide Prevention Story

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®—The Firearm Industry Trade Association—and Project ChildSafe® today released a new video, "A Teen's Suicide Prevention Story," telling the real-life story of a teenager who took the right steps, including using a Project ChildSafe gun lock, to help prevent his at-risk girlfriend from attempting suicide.

The video, housed on Project ChildSafe's website and NSSF's YouTube page, uses an actor portrayal of a teenager whose actions, including confiding in a trusted adult and securely storing guns in the home, helped protect is girlfriend from self-harm. Project ChildSafe is NSSF's nationwide program that promotes responsible storage of firearms to help prevent firearm-related accidents, thefts and suicide.

"We were so moved when we heard this story and knew we had to find a way to retell it to demonstrate the importance of deterring access to firearms and other lethal means when someone is struggling with their mental health," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF's President and CEO and Chairman of the Project ChildSafe Foundation. "It's gratifying to hear that this successful outcome was possible as a result of a program that we are passionate about. We hope it inspires others to remember that suicide can be prevented—and the importance of practicing secure firearm storage in the home."

The video will serve as the centerpiece of a national digital advertising campaign launching in November targeted specifically to likely gun owners who are parents of teens, as well as "teen-adjacent adults" such as school mental health counselors, youth workers and teachers. The campaign will promote Project ChildSafe resources on how to talk to teens about mental health, make homes safer for those who may be at risk and help reduce the risk of suicide among teens. These resources include:

Project ChildSafe also has resources designed specifically for teens to help them recognize suicide warning signs in their friends, take steps to start a conversation and get support from trusted adults who can help.

"It's more important than ever to ensure that parents know how to talk to teens about mental health and preventing access to potentially lethal means in their homes, including firearms. These two steps combined can help save lives," said Bartozzi.

NSSF urges anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide, or knows someone who may be, to dial 988 to reach the national Suicide and Crisis lifeline.

