Renowned academic leader joins Florida Poly Board of Trustees

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's Board of Governors has appointed Dr. Dave Williams to the Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees.

Williams is emeritus dean and professor of materials science and engineering at the Center for Electron Microscopy and Analysis at Ohio State University.

"We are very excited to be welcoming Dave and his distinguished academic experience to the board," said Cliff Otto, the board's chair. "His unique perspective and hard work will help Florida Poly position itself for even greater institutional recognition and growth."

Williams, who will attend his first meeting in February, has significant experience speaking before university boards of trustees from his positions at the dean and presidential levels. He also has served with several academic councils and societies, and is president of the ASM International, an association of materials-centric engineers.

"I am honored to be asked and I was delighted to accept immediately," he said. "Being a lifelong academic, perhaps there are experiences I've had that can help the Board of Trustees. We professors live in a different culture than those in politics, business, or law, and perhaps I can shed light on some of that culture."

He holds a degree in metallurgy and materials science from the University of Cambridge in Cambridge, England.

"I've spent a lot of my professional life interacting with businesses, including as a member of chambers of commerce, economic development associations, and am a senior fellow for the U.S. Council on Competitiveness, which works together to make policies to guide the government," Williams said. "I've also had the privilege of working on economic development and the role of universities and engineering in developing the workforce for the technical community."

Williams is excited to begin working to help the board further progress on Florida Poly's strategic plan.

"As trustees, we have to bring our experience to work with the president in that plan's development and make sure it is consistent with the mission and vision of the University," he said. "On a more detailed level, we have to support Dr. (Randy) Avent and the other University leaders and question them appropriately as issues that we don't understand arise."

