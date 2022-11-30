SYNLAWN DONATES SYNTHETIC TURF INSTALLATION TO FORMER SOCCER PLAYER KYLE MARTINO AND FOOTBALL CAFE JUST IN TIME FOR THE WORLD CUP

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media influencer and former midfielder in Major League Soccer, Kyle Martino, who played seven seasons with the Columbus Crew and Los Angeles Galaxy, brought Football Cafe back to life just in time to host its World Cup watch parties.

Football Cafe is a breakfast/lunch cafe and bar designed to celebrate the sport of soccer and fans alike. From the 22nd through the 24th, Football Cafe will be hosting die-hard sports fans and celebrities inside the cafe and on their newly installed rooftop lawn. SYNLawn New York had the pleasure of working with Kyle Martino on this project and is happy to have donated $30,000 in turf to Football Cafe to ensure that the event went off without a hitch to promote the World Cup.

Football Cafe's rooftop located at 141 Christine Street, NYC, is now outfitted with 660 square feet of our sensational SYNAugustine 347, complete with a drainage panel to ensure their surfaces remain dry even after rain and liquid exposure. Kyle Martino chose SYNLawn New York because of their locality, environmental friendliness, and immediate availability to start on the project.

SYNLawn specializes in manufacturing ultra-realistic, plant-based New York artificial grass that is made in partnership with US soy farmers. With their help, we locally source renewable materials such as sugar cane and soybean oil to manufacture our products. This allows us to replace substantial amounts of petroleum from our synthetic turf and as a result, we have become the first and only company to offer USDA-certified, natural grass alternatives. In addition, because this installation was completed on the rooftop of Football Cafe, Kyle Martino knew that safety was a necessity. Thankfully, SYNAugustine 347 is IPEMA certified to protect guests from common injuries and abrasions, meets fall attenuation and cushions falls up to ten feet. Most importantly, this artificial grass solution is ASTM E-108 Class A fire rated and tested to help prevent the spread of fires making it the perfect solution for rooftop applications.

SYNLawn is proud to have helped make Kyle's World Cup watch party event a possibility! For more than 50 years, we have worked closely with a wide variety of incredible clients! For more information about New York artificial grass, contact SYNLawn today for a FREE consultation!

SOURCE SYNLawn New York