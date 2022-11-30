Tarena International, Inc. Announces the Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 and a Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022
- Net revenues increased by 4.6% year-over-year to RMB643.3 million (US$90.4 million), from RMB615.2 million in the same period of 2021.
- Gross profit increased by 13.1% year-over-year to RMB354.2 million (US$49.8 million), from RMB313.2 million in the same period of 2021.
- Gross profit margin increased by 4.2% year-over-year to 55.1%, from 50.9% in the same period of 2021.
- Operating income increased to RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million), from a loss of RMB88.5 million in the same period of 2021.
- Non-GAAP operating income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB30.2 million (US$4.2 million), compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB84.4 million in the same period of 2021.
- Net income was RMB27.9 million (US$3.9 million), compared to a net loss of RMB94.7 million in the same period of 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB37.2 million (US$5.2 million), compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB90.5 million in the same period of 2021.
- Basic income per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each representing five Class A ordinary shares with an effective date of December 23, 2021, was RMB2.55 (US$0.36), compared to a loss per ADS of RMB8.21 in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.43 (US$0.34), compared to a loss per ADS of RMB8.21 in the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits, including current and non-current, and restricted cash totaled RMB342.1 million (US$48.1 million) as of September 30, 2022, compared to RMB430.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Total student enrollment in IT-focused supplementary STEAM education in the third quarter of 2022 reached 184,500, increasing by 25.6%, compared to student enrollment of 146,900 in the same period of 2021.
Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
- Net revenues increased by 10.7% year-over-year to RMB1,915.6 million (US$269.3 million), from RMB1,731.2 million in the same period in 2021.
- Gross profit increased by 27.1% year-over-year to RMB1,089.7 million (US$153.2 million), from RMB857.5 million in the same period in 2021.
- Gross profit margin increased by 7.4% year-over-year to 56.9%, from 49.5% in the same period of 2021.
- Operating income was RMB97.6 million (US$13.7 million), compared to an operating loss of RMB308.7 million in the same period in 2021.
- Non-GAAP operating income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB109.3 million (US$15.4 million), compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB293.6 million in the same period in 2021.
- Net income was RMB102.9 million (US$14.5 million), compared to a net loss of RMB293.2 million in the same period in 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB114.7 million (US$16.1 million), compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB278.0 million in the same period in 2021.
- Basic income per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each representing five Class A ordinary shares with an effective date of December 23, 2021, was RMB9.28 (US$1.30). Diluted income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB8.85 (US$1.24).
- Total student enrollment in our IT-focused supplementary STEAM education in the first nine months of 2022 reached 204,400, increasing by 25.2%, compared to student enrollment of 163,300 in the same period of 2021.
Key Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
Variance
% of
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Variance
% of
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Net revenues
615,175
643,307
28,132
4.6
1,731,219
1,915,630
184,411
10.7
Cost of revenues(a)
(302,008)
(289,082)
12,926
-4.3
(873,730)
(825,976)
47,754
-5.5
Gross profit
313,167
354,225
41,058
13.1
857,489
1,089,654
232,165
27.1
Gross margin
50.9 %
55.1 %
4.2 %
49.5 %
56.9 %
7.4 %
Selling and marketing
(223,651)
(168,362)
55,289
-24.7
(656,284)
(497,636)
158,648
-24.2
General and administrative
(151,509)
(150,145)
1,364
-0.9
(437,520)
(450,472)
(12,952)
3.0
Research and development
(26,552)
(14,720)
11,832
-44.6
(72,434)
(43,940)
28,494
-39.3
Total operating expenses
(401,712)
(333,227)
68,485
-17.0
(1,166,238)
(992,048)
174,190
-14.9
Operating income/(loss)
(88,545)
20,998
109,543
123.7
(308,749)
97,606
406,355
131.6
Note:
(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses.
"In the third quarter of 2022, we achieved another quarter of steady growth in both net revenues and operating profits, thanks to our ability to increase enrollment in children's IT-focused STEAM education while streamlining our centers and headcount. Ultimately, this performance was mainly driven by the effectiveness of our relatively conservative growth strategy, whereby we focused on improving the quality of our courses and services and continued to optimize our operations to maintain financial health," remarked Ms. Ying Sun, the Chief Executive Officer of Tarena.
Ms. Sun continued, "Going forward, we anticipate more restrictions on the mobility of our students from the resurging COVID-19 and related prevention and control measures, which will affect our center operations, new enrollment and revenue to some degree in the fourth quarter. To ensure undisrupted services to our students, we will continue to optimize the quality of our OMO-based course delivery and service system. On the student acquisition front, we will continue to drive near-term enrollment in a cost-effective manner through referrals and renewal-based enrollment. Additionally, we will continue to improve operational efficiency to maintain healthy margins and operating cash flows."
"Furthermore, our Board of Directors approved another share repurchase program of up to US$3 million, further demonstrating our confidence in the fundamental health and long-term development of the company as well as our commitment to enhancing shareholder value," concluded Ms. Ying Sun.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
Net Revenues
Total net revenues increased by 4.6% to RMB643.3 million (US$90.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB615.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment in IT-focused supplementary STEAM education, and was partially offset by a slight decrease in IT professional education revenues.
Cost of Revenues
The cost of revenues decreased by 4.3% to RMB289.1 million (US$40.6 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB302.0 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to decreased rental and depreciation expenses resulting from the closing of some of our teaching centers and a decrease in certificate fees.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit increased by 13.1% to RMB354.2 million (US$49.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB313.2 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin expanded to 55.1% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 50.9% in the same period of 2021 as we continued to improve operational efficiency.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses decreased by 17.0% to RMB333.2 million (US$46.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB401.7 million in the same period of 2021. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 18.5% to RMB324.1 million (US$45.6 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB397.7 million in the same period of 2021. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related operating expenses were RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB4.0 million in the same period of 2021.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 24.7% to RMB168.4 million (US$23.7 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB223.7 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the drop in the number of sales staff and a decrease in advertising spending as the Company continued to optimize marketing spending in the third quarter of 2022.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 0.9% to RMB150.1 million (US$21.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB151.5 million in the same period of 2021.
Research and development expenses decreased by 44.6% to RMB14.7 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, from RMB26.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in personnel-related expenses in the third quarter of 2022.
Operating Income/(Loss)
Operating income was RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to an operating loss of RMB88.5 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB30.2 million (US$4.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB84.4 million in the same period of 2021.
Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)
The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to an income tax expense of RMB8.0 million in the same period of 2021.
Net Income/(Loss)
As a result of the foregoing factors, net income was RMB27.9 million (US$3.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB94.7 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB37.2 million (US$5.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB90.5 million in the same period of 2021.
Basic and Diluted Income/(Loss) per ADS
Basic income per ADS was RMB2.55 (US$0.36) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB8.21 in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted income per ADS was RMB2.43 (US$0.34) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB8.21 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP basic income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB3.39 (US$0.48) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP loss per ADS of RMB7.84 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB3.23 (US$0.45) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP loss per ADS of RMB7.84 in the third quarter of 2021.
Cash Flow
Net cash outflow used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB48.5 million (US$6.8 million). The outflow was primarily due to operational spending exceeding the amount of cash received from new enrollments in the quarter. Net cash outflow from financing activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB23.5 million (US$3.3 million) as we repaid RMB15.5 million (US$2.2 million) of the short-term bank loan. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB13.6 million (US$1.9 million).
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net Revenues
Total net revenues increased by 10.7% to RMB1,915.6 million (US$269.3 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB1,731.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher student enrollment in our IT-focused supplementary STEAM education and an increase in certification revenues.
Cost of Revenues
The cost of revenues decreased by 5.5% to RMB826.0 million (US$116.1 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB873.7 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in rental costs, depreciation costs and certificate fees.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit increased by 27.1% to RMB1,089.7 million (US$153.2 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB857.5 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin, which is equal to gross profit divided by net revenues, was 56.9% in the first nine months of 2022, compared with 49.5% in the same period of 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in net revenues and the decrease in the cost of revenues in both our IT-focused supplementary STEAM education and IT professional education businesses.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses decreased by 14.9% to RMB992.0 million (US$139.5 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB1,166.2 million in the same period of 2021. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 14.9% to RMB980.4 million (US$137.8 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB1,151.6 million in the same period of 2021. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related operating expenses decreased by 19.9% to RMB11.7 million (US$1.6 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB14.6 million in the same period of 2021.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 24.2% to RMB497.6 million (US$70.0 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB656.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to a drop in the number of sales staff and a decrease in advertising spending as the Company continued to control marketing spending in the first nine months of 2022.
General and administrative expenses increased by 3.0% to RMB450.5 million (US$63.3 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB437.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to a one-time provision for the residual amount of the anticipated settlement of a class action lawsuit net of the estimated insurance coverage in the first nine months of 2022. In addition, the increase in bonus payments resulted in an increase in payroll costs in the first nine months of 2022. Such an increase was partially offset by an impairment loss on an office property held for sale in the first nine months of 2021, which the Company did not incur in the first nine months of 2022.
Research and development expenses decreased by 39.3% to RMB43.9 million (US$6.2 million) in the first nine months of 2022, from RMB72.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in personnel-related costs in the first nine months of 2022.
Operating Income/(Loss)
Operating income was RMB97.6 million (US$13.7 million) in the first nine months of 2022, compared to an operating loss of RMB308.7 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB109.3 million (US$15.4 million) in the first nine months of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB293.6 million in the same period of 2021.
Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)
The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB3.2 million (US$0.4 million) in the first nine months of 2022, compared to RMB11.6 million in income tax benefits in the same period of 2021.
Net Income/(Loss)
As a result of the foregoing, net income was RMB102.9 million (US$14.5 million) in the first nine months of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB293.2 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB114.7 million (US$16.1 million) in the first nine months of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB278.0 million in the same period of 2021.
Basic and Diluted Income/(Loss) per ADS
Basic income per ADS was RMB9.28 (US$1.30) in the first nine months of 2022. Diluted income per ADS was RMB8.85 (US$1.24) in the first nine months of 2022. Non-GAAP basic income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB10.35 (US$1.45) in the first nine months of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB9.86 (US$1.39) in the first nine months of 2022.
Cash Flow
The total balance of cash, cash equivalents and time deposits decreased by RMB88.3 million from RMB430.4 million as of December 31, 2021, to RMB342.1 million (US$48.1 million) as of September 30, 2022. Net cash outflow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 was RMB48.0 million (US$6.7 million), primarily due to operational spending exceeding the amount of cash received from enrollments. Net cash outflow from financing activities for the nine months of 2022 was RMB29.1 million (US$4.1 million) as we repaid RMB15.5 million (US$2.2 million) of the short-term bank loan. Capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2022 were RMB33.1 million (US$4.7 million).
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to be in the range of RMB560 million to RMB590 million, which represents a decrease of 10.0% to 15.0% compared to net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021, after taking into consideration the likely continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This guidance is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of COVID-19 in China.
Share Repurchase Program
On November 28, 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program over the next twelve months. Pursuant to this share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate value of US$3 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADS) during the 12-month period beginning from November 28, 2022. The Company's proposed repurchases may be effected from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on the market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of the repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. The Company expects to fund the repurchases under the extended share repurchase program with its existing cash balance.
Exchange Rate Information
All translations made in the financial statements or elsewhere in this press release from RMB to United States dollars ("US$") are solely for convenience and calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1135, representing the exchange rate as of September 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate, on September 30, 2022.
About Tarena International, Inc.
Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students between three and eighteen years of age. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in STEAM education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Tarena may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including any business outlook and statements about Tarena's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; Tarena's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; its ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified instructors and teaching assistants; its ability to continually tailor its curriculum to market demand and enhance its courses to adequately and promptly respond to developments in the professional job market; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand recognition, its ability to maintain high job placement rate for its students, and its ability to maintain cooperative relationships with financing service providers for student loans.
Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Tarena's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tarena does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Tarena's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Tarena's management uses non-GAAP measures of cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income, net income, and basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the share-based compensation expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Tarena's management believes that excluding the share-based compensation expenses provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items identified as non-recurring and infrequent in nature, and non-cash charges. The amount of share-based compensation expenses is not built into the Company's annual budgets and quarterly forecasts, which generally will be the basis for information Tarena provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Tarena's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss) and net income (loss), excluding the share-based compensation expenses is that the share-based compensation charge has been and will continue to be a recurring expense in the Company's business for the foreseeable future. In order to mitigate the limitation, the Company has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2022
2022
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
423,766
335,555
47,172
Time deposits
6,257
6,236
877
Restricted cash
255
40
6
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
48,458
71,500
10,051
Amounts due from related parties
839
583
82
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
139,757
126,404
17,770
Total current assets
619,332
540,318
75,958
Time deposits-non current
123
227
32
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts-non current
90
191
27
Amount due from related parties-non current
683
710
100
Property and equipment, net
299,441
249,384
35,058
Intangible assets, net
9,906
8,113
1,141
Goodwill
52,782
52,782
7,420
Right-of-use assets
495,936
370,374
52,066
Long-term investments, net
46,449
43,597
6,129
Deferred income tax assets
41,000
54,591
7,674
Other non-current assets, net
76,040
48,983
6,884
Total assets
1,641,782
1,369,270
192,489
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
30,000
16,500
2,320
Accounts payable
8,914
4,351
612
Amounts due to related parties
554
222
31
Operating lease liabilities-current
239,937
197,885
27,818
Income taxes payable
89,000
105,323
14,806
Deferred revenue-current
2,008,078
1,775,546
249,602
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
563,603
547,967
77,032
Total current liabilities
2,940,086
2,647,794
372,221
Deferred revenue-non current
16,774
14,161
1,991
Operating lease liabilities-non current
272,575
195,741
27,517
Other non-current liabilities
4,767
4,528
637
Total liabilities
3,234,202
2,862,224
402,366
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
355
359
50
Class B ordinary shares
74
74
10
Treasury stock
(459,815)
(475,498)
(66,844)
Additional paid-in capital
1,347,205
1,359,042
191,051
Accumulated other comprehensive income
48,699
49,070
6,898
Accumulated deficit
(2,520,438)
(2,418,412)
(339,975)
Total deficit attributable to the shareholders of Tarena
(1,583,920)
(1,485,365)
(208,810)
Non-controlling interest
(8,500)
(7,589)
(1,067)
Total liabilities and equity
1,641,782
1,369,270
192,489
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
2021
(Unaudited)
2022
(Unaudited)
2022
(Unaudited)
2021
(Unaudited)
2022
(Unaudited)
2022
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
615,175
643,307
90,435
1,731,219
1,915,630
269,295
Cost of revenues(a)
(302,008)
(289,082)
(40,639)
(873,730)
(825,976)
(116,114)
Gross profit
313,167
354,225
49,796
857,489
1,089,654
153,181
Selling and marketing expenses(a)
(223,651)
(168,362)
(23,668)
(656,284)
(497,636)
(69,957)
General and administrative
(151,509)
(150,145)
(21,107)
(437,520)
(450,472)
(63,326)
Research and development
(26,552)
(14,720)
(2,069)
(72,434)
(43,940)
(6,177)
Operating income/(loss)
(88,545)
20,998
2,952
(308,749)
97,606
13,721
Interest income, net
372
1,113
156
1,561
1,856
261
Other income
1,713
3,919
551
2,824
7,780
1,094
Foreign exchange loss
(226)
(870)
(122)
(505)
(1,112)
(156)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
(86,686)
25,160
3,537
(304,869)
106,130
14,920
Income tax benefit/(expense)
(7,996)
2,788
392
11,638
(3,193)
(449)
Net income/(loss)
(94,682)
27,948
3,929
(293,231)
102,937
14,471
Less: Net income/(loss) attributable
(1,894)
212
30
(1,157)
911
128
Net income/(loss) attributable to
(92,788)
27,736
3,899
(292,074)
102,026
14,343
Net income/(loss) per ADS(b)
Basic(b)
(8.21)
2.55
0.36
(26.01)
9.28
1.30
Diluted(b)
(8.21)
2.43
0.34
(26.01)
8.85
1.24
Weighted average number of Class
Basic
56,515,425
54,442,350
54,442,350
56,150,962
54,952,049
54,952,049
Diluted
56,515,425
57,168,825
57,168,825
56,150,962
57,666,904
57,666,904
Net income/(loss)
(94,682)
27,948
3,929
(293,231)
102,937
14,471
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
(1,161)
(19)
(3)
(136)
370
52
Comprehensive income/(loss)
(95,843)
27,929
3,926
(293,367)
103,307
14,523
Notes:
(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Cost of revenues
185
56
8
555
79
11
Selling and marketing expenses
996
679
95
2,974
975
137
General and administrative expenses
2,644
7,484
1,052
10,595
9,131
1,284
Research and development expenses
332
989
139
1,068
1,551
218
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
(Unaudited)
2022
(Unaudited)
2022
(Unaudited)
2021
(Unaudited)
2022
(Unaudited)
2022
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
GAAP Cost of revenues
302,008
289,082
40,639
873,730
825,976
116,114
Share-based compensation expense in
185
56
8
555
79
11
Non-GAAP Cost of revenues
301,823
289,026
40,631
873,175
825,897
116,103
GAAP Selling and marketing expenses
223,651
168,362
23,668
656,284
497,636
69,957
Share-based compensation expense in
996
679
95
2,974
975
137
Non-GAAP Selling and marketing
222,655
167,683
23,573
653,310
496,661
69,820
GAAP General and administrative
151,509
150,145
21,107
437,520
450,472
63,326
Share-based compensation expense in
2,644
7,484
1,052
10,595
9,131
1,284
Non-GAAP General and
148,865
142,661
20,055
426,925
441,341
62,042
GAAP Research and development
26,552
14,720
2,069
72,434
43,940
6,177
Share-based compensation expense in
332
989
139
1,068
1,551
218
Non-GAAP Research and
26,220
13,731
1,930
71,366
42,389
5,959
Operating income/(loss)
(88,545)
20,998
2,952
(308,749)
97,606
13,721
Share-based compensation expenses
4,157
9,208
1,294
15,192
11,736
1,650
Non-GAAP Operating income/(loss)
(84,388)
30,206
4,246
(293,557)
109,342
15,371
Net income/(loss)
(94,682)
27,948
3,929
(293,231)
102,937
14,471
Share-based compensation expenses
4,157
9,208
1,294
15,192
11,736
1,650
Non-GAAP Net income/(loss)
(90,525)
37,156
5,223
(278,039)
114,673
16,121
Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to
(1,894)
212
30
(1,157)
911
128
Non-GAAP net income/(loss)
(88,631)
36,944
5,193
(276,882)
113,762
15,993
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per
Basic(b)
(7.84)
3.39
0.48
(24.66)
10.35
1.45
Diluted(b)
(7.84)
3.23
0.45
(24.66)
9.86
1.39
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic
56,515,425
54,442,350
54,442,350
56,150,962
54,952,049
54,952,049
Diluted
56,515,425
57,168,825
57,168,825
56,150,962
57,666,904
57,666,904
Notes:
(a) There was no tax impact of share-based compensation expenses for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(b) The Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and the same number of ordinary shares are used in GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculation.
(c) Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares. The weighted average number of ADS and earnings per ADS have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the ADS ratio change from one ADS representing one Class A ordinary share to one ADS representing five Class A ordinary shares, which became effective on December 23, 2021.
