Diebold Nixdorf CEO Octavio Marquez to Participate in DA Davidson FinTech and Payments Spotlight Conference

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, announced today that Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, will speak at the DA Davidson FinTech and Payments Spotlight Conference on Thursday, Dec. 8 beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

During the fireside chat, Marquez will discuss the company's actions designed to transform its business model and deliver differentiated products and services to meet industry demand. A live-audio webcast of the chat will be available via the company's website at https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

