HGTV UNVEILS THE HGTV DREAM HOME 2023 IN MORRISON, COLORADO

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today opened the doors to the HGTV® Dream Home 2023, a newly built, fully furnished home located in Morrison, CO. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the keys to the home, which includes all of the furnishings, an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally, a prize package valued at over $2.7 million.

Morrison, CO, is located just 35 minutes outside of downtown Denver, offering the residents access to the lively city. Sitting in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, it is also home to the famous Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. Morrison is a historic town at the center of culture, modern city sophistication and outdoor recreation. An adventurer's dream, Morrison provides camping at Bear Creek Lake, world-class hiking through Jackson County, fishing, and scenic drives, making it perfect to enjoy activities year-round.

The home was designed by architecture firm Western Design Group, built by local builder Mountain Plain Homes and includes landscape architecture from Designs by Sundown. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

"This year's HGTV Dream Home is designed around the natural splendor of Morrison, with outdoor space that truly feels like a secluded, spectacular oasis," said Flynn. "I love to honor the local culture with my design, and this year's home celebrates the adventure that Colorado is known for."

"The HGTV Dream Home serves as a source of inspiration across design, architecture and lifestyle for millions of HGTV fans who enter for a chance to win every year," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. "We love to take that opportunity to highlight unique destinations across the country like Morrison, and we are thrilled to introduce this year's home to our viewers."

The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2023 is 9 a.m. ET on Friday, December 23, 2022 through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2023 on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV and on discovery+ and HGTV GO on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits at approximately 4,360 square feet, resting on a secluded road against the backdrop of the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Leaning into the outdoor lifestyle of Morrison, the home provides an elevated take on rugged design with sophisticated luxury that greets visitors upon entry. Highlights of the home include the classically modern kitchen featuring sleek appliances, a spacious pantry, a wet bar and a formal dining space. Filled with natural light from expansive windows, the open floor plan leads into the living room. The main bedroom boasts a stunning deck, walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, and the two spacious guest suites are each designed in a unique color palette with designated seating areas in each. The home's outdoor space pays homage to Colorado's natural beauty with various outdoor seating options, a full outdoor kitchen, as well as a cozy firepit off a waterfall and natural stone bridge, in addition to a private pergola placed right in the middle of nature.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2023 include Ally Financial, Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, Jeep 4xe, LL Flooring, SimpliSafe Home Security, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Sleep Number®, Trex Company, LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Viva® and Wayfair®.

