Kootenay Silver Appoints New Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, to the position of VP Exploration. Mr. Brittliffe is an accomplished geologist with over 25 years experience in exploration for precious and base metals deposits in Canada, Mexico and Australia. He has extensive experience in early-stage to late-stage precious and base metals exploration in a variety of geological settings. Mr Brittliffe will be directly involved in the advancement of Kootenay's Mexican projects, most notably the Columba Silver Project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

A graduate of Curtin University of Technology, Western Australia (1997), Mr. Brittliffe's early career included grassroots exploration for gold, nickel, copper and tantalum/niobium across Australia as well as open pit mine production and near-mine brownfields exploration in the West Australian goldfields. In 2006 Mr. Brittliffe relocated to Vancouver, B.C. Canada and has held key roles in junior exploration companies focussed on discovery and definition of gold and silver deposits in Western Canada and Mexico. Mr. Brittliffe worked previously for Kootenay Silver (2009-2010) as exploration geologist on projects in Sonora state Mexico, and most recently served as VP Exploration with Silver Viper Minerals Inc.

Mr. Brittliffe is a Professional Geoscientist in good standing with Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC), holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Geology, (Curtin University) in addition to a Bachelor of Science (Environmental) Botany from the University of Western Australia. Mr. Brittliffe has extensive experience in the natural sciences and a true passion for discovery.

Jim McDonald, CEO & President, comments "We are very pleased to have Dale rejoin the Kootenay Silver team. We know Dale well and he is both a great asset to the Company and a complement to our team. We look forward to Dale's guidance as we aim to develop our properties, including the incredibly promising Columba high-grade silver project in Columba, Mexico. We also want to acknowledge Dr. Tom Richards who continues as a mentor and advisor to the team in Mexico, as VP emeritus. Dr. Tom Richards has put together an incredible body of geologic work detailing the underlying regional geologic framework of our project areas and how they relate to mineralization and where to look for ore bodies."

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at November 30, 2022. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

