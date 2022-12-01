Open RAN Beats Expectations Again in 3Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Samsung, Fujitsu, NEC, and Mavenir Are the Top 4 Open RAN Vendors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Open RAN train continues to move forward and accelerate at a faster pace than expected. Preliminary findings suggest the regional drivers that shaped the Open RAN market in the first half of 2022 extended into the third quarter, propelling Open RAN revenues to more than double on a year-over-year basis.

"While commercial Open RAN revenues continue to surprise on the upside, the underlying message that we have communicated now for some time now has not changed and remains mixed," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President with the Dell'Oro Group. "Early adopters are embracing the movement towards more openness but at the same time, there is more uncertainty when it comes to the early majority operator and the implications for the broader RAN supplier landscape now with non-multi vendor deployments driving a significant portion of the year-to-date Open RAN market," continued Pongratz.

Additional Open RAN highlights from the 3Q 2022 RAN report:

Top 4 Open RAN revenue suppliers for the 1Q22-3Q22 period include Samsung, Fujitsu, NEC, and Mavenir.

Trials are on the rise globally, however, North America and the Asia Pacific regions are still dominating the commercial revenue mix over the 1Q22-3Q22 period, accounting for more than 95 percent of the market.

More than 80 percent of the year-to-date growth is driven by the North America region, supported by large scale non-Massive MIMO and Massive MIMO macro deployments.

The rise of Open RAN has so far had a limited impact on the broader RAN (proprietary and Open RAN) market concentration. The data contained in the report suggest that the collective RAN share of the top 5 RAN suppliers (Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung) declined by less than one percentage point between 2021 and 1Q22-3Q22.

Short-term projections have been revised upward to reflect the higher baseline – Open RAN is now projected to account for 6 to 10 percent of the RAN market in 2023. Open RAN growth rates, however, are expected to decelerate next year, reflecting the likelihood that the sum of new brownfield deployments will be able to offset more challenging comparisons with the early adopters.

