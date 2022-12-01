SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds EQ, IMGO, MTCR, and OPNT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ), in connection with its takeover of Metacrine, Inc. (Metacrine). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EQ will issue stock valued at a 25% premium over the Metacrine net cash delivered at closing, which is estimated to be approximately $26 million. If you own EQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/eq

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO), in connection with the tender offer for IMGO by a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. Under the tender offer terms, IMGO shareholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of IMGO common stock owned. If you own IMGO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/imgo

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), in connection with the acquisition of MTCR by Equillium, Inc. ("Equillium"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Equillium will issue stock valued at a 25% premium over the net cash delivered at closing, which is estimated to be approximately $26 million. If you own MTCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtcr

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT), in connection with its takeover by Indivior PLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders will receive $20.00 cash for each OPNT share, plus up to $8.00 per share in contingent value rights ("CVRs") if revenue milestones are achieved by Opiant's lead asset (OPNT003) in the seven years after the U.S. commercial launch of OPNT003. If you own OPNT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/opnt

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law