Weights and Biases Joins the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weights & Biases, the developer-first MLOps platform, announced today it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker.

Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates Weights & Biases as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with Amazon SageMaker and is generally available for and fully supports AWS customers. The Amazon SageMaker Ready Program helps customers quickly and easily find AWS Partners that can help accelerate their machine learning (ML) adoption by providing out-of-the-box abstractions for most common challenges in ML that build on top of the foundational capabilities Amazon SageMaker provides.

Amazon SageMaker offers a robust set of capabilities and AWS Partners help extend its value by integrating these capabilities with their solutions. By providing customers with a catalog of solutions that lift the complexities of machine learning, the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program will broaden the user base and increase customer adoption. Amazon SageMaker Ready Program members offer AWS customers Amazon SageMaker-supported products that offer Amazon SageMaker both in AWS Partner solutions they already know, or offer products that simplify each step of the ML model building. These applications are validated by AWS Partner Solutions Architects to ensure customers have a consistent experience using the software.

Customers can review the Amazon SageMaker Ready Partner product catalog to confirm their preferred vendor solutions are already integrated with Amazon SageMaker. Customers can also discover, browse by category or ML model deployment challenges, and select partner software solutions for their specific ML development needs.

"Weights & Biases is proud to be an early Amazon SageMaker Service Ready Partner," said Seann Gardiner, VP, Business Development, Weights & Biases. "Our team is dedicated to helping Amazon SageMaker customers improve their MLOps processes with the Weights and Biases platform to accelerate machine learning, deep learning, and AI development. This designation underscores our commitment to helping customers achieve their ML objectives by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides." ."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions that support AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS.

Weights & Biases helps ML teams leveraging Amazon SageMaker unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaborating on, and standardizing their model and data pipelines – regardless of framework, environment, or workflow. With a few lines of code, ML practitioners save everything they need to debug, compare and reproduce models — architecture, hyperparameters, git commits, model weights, GPU usage, and even datasets and predictions. For more information, please visit https://wandb.ai/site/aws

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the leading developer-first MLOps platform that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps workflow to accelerate ML activities. Used by top ML practitioners including teams at NVIDIA, OpenAI, Lyft, Blue River Technology, Toyota, and MILA, Weights & Biases is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

