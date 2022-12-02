QVC and HSN Bring Livestream Video Shopping to Pluto TV

vCommerce leaders are the only livestream shopping channels on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® and HSN®, world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, have launched on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service. QVC and HSN are joining Pluto TV in the U.S. as the only livestream shopping channels on the service. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

(PRNewsfoto/QVC, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

QVC and HSN will offer Pluto TV's audience approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms. This includes such shows as QVC's "In the Kitchen with David®," which is watched in nearly 700,000 homes per hour* across America during each of its two editions per week, and HSN's "Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic," which is watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the U.S.*

"With QVC and HSN in the lineup, Pluto TV viewers can now enjoy two distinct livestream shopping experiences, each with its own celebrities, product collections and storytelling style," said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. "We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers via Pluto TV and are determined to continue meeting passionate shoppers everywhere they are engaging with video."

"QVC and HSN are leaders in livestream video commerce, offering curated products and lean-back shopping experiences that are fun and engaging," said Amy Kuessner, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, Paramount Streaming. "Their esteemed expertise and reputation in the landscape are qualities we are proud to highlight on Pluto TV."

QVC and HSN join Pluto TV's Emmy® award-winning service, which curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies. Pluto TV offers a wide array of genres, languages and categories, including movies, television series, sports, news and opinion, music, lifestyle and culture, kids, and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices.

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.

* Comscore TV Essentials Custom Feed: Analytical Solutions Hourly Feed, July 2021 to June 2022.

About QVC and HSN

QVC® and HSN® are world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.



HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 72 million monthly active users. The Emmy® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 30 countries and territories.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QVC and HSN