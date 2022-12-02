Talroo Receives The Talent Tech Innovation Award 2022 from TIARA Talent Tech Star Awards

This award, from the biggest global awards series across the talent ecosystem that have become the byword for excellence and innovation, recognizes an HR or recruitment technology solution that has transformed or substantially improved talent acquisition, management or development for employers and/or recruitment companies.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo , the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, is pleased to announce it received The Talent Tech Innovation Award (75+ employees) from the 2022 Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US . This prestigious award from TALiNT Partners recognizes and celebrates Talroo's excellence in innovation, solidifying its place as the best HR and recruitment technology solution for employers, recruiters and candidates. Talroo also was a finalist for The Workforce Solution of the Year Award from TALiNT Partners.

The Talent Tech Star Awards US celebrates talent tech innovation and excellence, judged rigorously and independently. The judging process is designed around the expectations of buyers and investors, based on key performance metrics, case studies and testimonials. The judges are an influential panel from companies that include Aspect 43, KellyX, Gotham Growth Group and Randstad Sourceright. The alumni of finalists and winners of the awards represent challengers, disruptors and transformers across the spectrum of business growth. Judges look for good financial performance, well-executed innovation, customer service that is a cut above, the best return on investment in people, and profit with purpose.

"This year we celebrated the Talent Tech Stars who are championing innovation in different parts of the talent ecosystem and enabling employers and recruiters to adapt and transform," said Ken Brotherston, CEO of TALiNT Partners. "Talroo clearly demonstrated great focus, execution and ambition, while delivering game-changing innovation and excellent customer service with solid case studies and testimonials."

"We're thrilled to receive The Talent Tech Innovation Award (75+ employees)," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "It is a testament to how each and every one of our team members is working to deliver the most innovative solution to our partners to improve the recruitment of essential workers and productivity."

Talroo allows companies to reach the right job seekers while eliminating the disconnect between the web of tools, systems and sources required to meet the hiring needs of recruiters and HR professionals. Companies can reduce candidate abandonment using Talroo, enabling candidates to have a better application experience and ultimately increase conversion rates. Using AI driven search, job discovery and job advertising tools, the company is highly successful in reducing friction between job seekers and employers. Talroo is also the best platform to reach the most diverse job candidates, by now offering users Spanish language job translations to better meet this increasing demand.

About TALiNT Partners

The TALiNT Partners team has extensive operational experience across the talent ecosystem. This enables their team to understand key trends and challenges and curate content and insight that helps vendors develop better solutions and employers improve how they find and keep the people they need. The Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards by TALiNT Partners is a renowned event that takes place annually with the purpose to shine a spotlight on the best HR and Recruitment technology solutions for employers, recruiters, candidates, and contractors. Its campaign highlights the vital role of Talent Tech Stars in improving recruitment and productivity and the value of their contribution to the US and UK economy.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies, as well as the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list, for six consecutive years. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

