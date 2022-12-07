Maine's Largest Health & Wellness Event Coming to Portland May 6 & 7, 2023

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maine-based Promerica Health, a division of TideSmart Global in Falmouth, Maine, announces the launch of Maine's Largest Health & Wellness Event.

The HealthyMaine™ Expo will feature six distinct display/interactive areas: Movement, Planet, Nutrition, Emotional, Holistic, and Connection. With approximately 60 health/wellness/fitness sponsors, the public will be invited to experience the latest in technologies, foods, and beverages, holistic modalities, mental health support systems, environmental innovations, and more - all related to overall health & wellness.

Said Stephen M. Woods, CEO of Promerica Health, "Across America and here in Maine, too much of our healthcare is focused on 'sick care' with not enough attention given to preventative care. We all need to recognize the personal power we can have over our own health through fitness, nutrition, sleep, environmental conditions, and human connectivity. Our goal with the HealthyMaine Expo will be to create an annual event where thousands of Mainers can share healthy products, experiences, and information!"

Open to all ages, fitness, and health levels, the inaugural HealthyMaine Expo will welcome everyone on May 6 & 7, 2023 to the Portland Expo, with an expected attendance of 6,000-8,000.

The theme this year at the HealthyMaine Expo will be, "Improve your health span today to extend and positively impact your lifespan tomorrow," says Woods. "The average lifespan in Maine is 78 years old – with the average health span much lower. The HealthyMaine Expo aims to provide resources and information to extend the health span of Mainers by changing the health paradigm through healthy conversations, products, services, and resources."

The HealthyMaine Expo (www.HealthyMaineExpo.com) is not just an event—it's a movement. One that inspires Mainers to take healthy steps in preventative care.

