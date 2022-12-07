PALMER'S RELEASES FIRST BRAND CAMPAIGN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SASHA GROUP

Focused on self-love, this campaign shows intimate moments where skincare can instill confidence, appreciation, and happiness

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer's, in partnership with The Sasha Group, announced their first brand awareness campaign, marking an uplifting evolution for the legacy skincare brand that is credited with carving out the cocoa butter space and trusted in the pregnancy skincare space.

Historically concentrated on skincare benefits and formula efficacy, the brand has unveiled #ShowYourSelfLove, tapping into the strikingly personal moments of self-care the world needs more of.

Through this campaign, Palmer's is encouraging their audience to celebrate self-love by visualizing moments where and when it can happen, and where and when it can create feelings of confidence, acceptance, and care.

Inspired by insights taken from viral videos on socials that preach the importance of self-love, and a category that tends to focus too often on the exterior, the campaign sees Palmer's shift to the new age of self-care embraced by younger audiences, while encouraging the importance of intergenerational confidence their products have instilled. The team wants to encourage consumers during these moments of exterior care to create opportunities for self-love. Palmer's exists to make every day, real, dutiful personal care products and claim self-care as an expression of self-love.

Showcasing a diverse group of individual women across four moving vignettes, instances they show themselves love, and the ways in which they pass that to their own families, Eva Nosidam Productions served as the production company for the spot - which was created with a mixed media approach.

"We're eager to share with our loyal customers and a new generation of Palmer's lovers the love and care that goes into crafting Palmer's products," said Robert Neis, President of E.T. Browne Drug Company. "This next phase in our ongoing conversations with consumers is so important to us as a company, it's an opportunity to go deeper. And we can't think of a better partner than the Sasha Group, known for their modern approach to branding."

"We're thrilled to partner with Palmer's to release such a special, important campaign for one of the world's most beloved brands and a historic leader in skincare," said James Orsini, President of the Sasha Group. "They are committed to making a positive difference across their community and creating a meaningful dialogue for their consumers, and we couldn't be more excited to harness that alongside them."

The full Show Yourself Love campaign can be seen here. For more information on Palmer's, please visit their website: https://www.palmers.com/ .

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co., maker of Palmer's, is a family owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 180 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's® is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious natural skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success. To learn more about E.T. Browne Drug Co, visit www.palmers.com , Facebook , TikTok, Instagram .

About the Sasha Group

The Sasha Group is a digital marketing agency, consulting company, and educational training firm (creating content and media strategies for social media advertising) for small-medium businesses and challenger brands. The agency is part of Gary Vaynerchuk's group of companies, VaynerX.

