Embrace Pet Insurance Releases Top Pet Names, Breeds and Claims of 2022

"Luna" Ranks First for Both Dog and Cat Names, With Beloved Mixed Breeds Topping List for Most Popular Type of Pets

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 comes to a close, Embrace Pet Insurance, a consistently top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, is revealing the most popular pet names, breeds and common insurance claims from the past year.

Based on insights from Embrace's database of over 1.5 million quotes completed this year, below are the top 10 most popular names for dogs and cats in the United States:

Top 10 Dog Names of 2022

Luna Bella Charlie Lucy Daisey Cooper Max Bailey Milo Coco

Top 10 Cat Names of 2022

Luna Oliver Milo Bella Charlie Leo Loki Lucy Nala Lily

Top Dog and Cat Breeds of 2022

Embrace researched which breeds of dogs and cats proved most popular over the past year:

Top 10 Dog Breeds of 2022

Mixed Breeds Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever Goldendoodle German Shepard French Bulldog Yorkshire Terrier Siberian Husky Labradoodle Chihuahua

Top 10 Cat Breeds of 2022

Mixed Breed Tabby Maine Coon Siamese Ragdoll Bengal Siberian Sphynx Persian Russian Blue

Top Claims of 2022

While pet parents do their best to protect their beloved fur babies, unexpected accidents and illnesses can happen. Which health issues did canine and feline companions experience the most over the past year?

The most common insurance claims for 2022 for dogs and cats include:

Vomiting Diarrhea Urinary Tract Infection Weight Loss Otitis Externa (ear infection)

Each year, more and more pet owners are realizing the importance of having their pets protected with insurance before something unforeseen occurs.

"We have witnessed the pet insurance industry consistently grow and 2022 has been no exception," says Brian Macias, president, Embrace Pet Insurance. "When unexpected accidents and illnesses happen, a pet parent's focus should be on helping their pet get well, not worrying about the impact of medical expenses. That's why we're seeing so many more pet owners begin to understand the incredible value of pet insurance – it's peace of mind your pet is protected when they need it most."

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to Work™ certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

