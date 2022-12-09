Steel City Con Closes 2022 with Chevy Chase, Paula Abdul, Elijah Wood, Undertaker Among Others December 9-11

Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention returns to Monroeville Convention Center with largest celebrity lineup

MONROEVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel City Con, Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention, returns once again at the Monroeville Convention Center, December 9-11. Ending its 32nd year, Steel City Con has 37 celebrities, 4 featured artists and over 600 vendors in-store bringing a diverse array of activities for the entire family.

Pop culture icons Chevy Chase, Paula Abdul, Elijah Wood and Charlie Hunnam headline the event as well as a variety of others. The full lineup includes:

"Vacation" series stars Chevy Chase , Christie Brinkley (1 st comic con appearance), Beverly D'Angelo

"Lord of the Rings" reunion with Elijah Wood , Dominic Monaghan , Sean Astin , & Billy Boyd

"Sons of Anarchy" reunion with Charlie Hunnam , David Labrava, & Ryan Hurst

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright

WWE Legend "The Undertaker"

"Blues Clues" star Steve Burns

"Cobra Kai" reunion with Martin Kove , Billy Zabka , Jacob Bertrand , and Xolo Mariduena

"Stranger Things" Star Gaten Matarazzo

"Breaking Bad" and "Mandalorian" Star Giancarlo Esposito

Steel City Con, produced by DS Promotions LLC, will be Dec 9 (10 AM – 8 PM), Dec 10 (10 AM-8 PM) and Dec 11 (10 AM – 5 PM), 2022 at Monroeville Convention Center in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (outside of Pittsburgh) and features actors, vendors of comics, toys and collectibles, artists, panels, costume and trivia contests and more. VIP and 3-day pass holders can access the event starting at 9:30 AM each day.

Steel City Con has free parking and children 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. With some of the lowest prices in the country, tickets start at $30 and can be purchased via Showclix on the Steel City Con website and at the door the day of the event. Steel City Con also has future show dates lined up for March 31 – April 2, 2023. Future guests include Dolph Lungren, Michael C. Hall & Richard Dryfuss. For more information visit the website www.steelcitycon.com

Follow on Steel City Con on Facebook, Instagram Twitter for more details on upcoming new guests, programming, limited VIP packages, photo opportunities and more.

