ThinkCERCA Rolls Out Agency for All Thought Leadership Blog

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA launched its revamped blog and new literacy thought leadership hub, Agency for All, as a means to build empowerment, self-advocacy, and personal agency through the power of critical thinking, reading, and writing.

"We believe literacy is a civil right. The theme of personal agency is more pertinent than ever to our work in education, and we are driven by the purpose of empowering students with the skills necessary to be critical thinkers in the 21st century and therefore stewards of their own agency," said Eileen Murphy, Founder and CEO.

Agency for All houses robust content stemming from monthly webinars on literacy initiatives, strategies for accelerating growth and closing the opportunity gap, along with best practices at the district, school, and classroom levels to educator spotlights, and posts from celebrated leaders in education.

Building personal agency through literacy is not a singular occurrence or bound to a particular grade or subject area. Content reaches all levels of educators from superintendents to principals, teachers, and those in curriculum and instruction.

Recent features include:

A conversation with best-selling author and educator, Esther Wojcicki , on her T.R.I.C.K. method

"Where Has All the Writing Gone," by IASA's Superintendent of the Year, P.J. Caposey, in which he acknowledges the silos in education, and how to create a bridge

Professional learning strategies with the R.A.P.I.D. framework for setting goals around student outcomes

"Why Measure Writing–Right Now," which shares three things leaders can do to ensure their community thrives in the age of information

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to construct a cohesive argument, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually. Teachers gain 1:1 time with students and equip them with a step-by-step approach to thinking critically and reading and writing with purpose. All while supported by a vast instructional library, professionally scored benchmark assessments, and much more.

