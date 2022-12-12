ECONOMIC CLUB OF LAS VEGAS TO HOST 2023 GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK EVENT

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host its 2023 Global Economic Outlook event on December 15, 2022, at The Flamingo Hotel and Casino. The event will take place in the Reno Room from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 5 PM for preliminary check-in.

Presenters for the panel event include Beth Ann Bovino, Chief US Economist - S&P Global Ratings, and John Silvia, Ph.D., Retired Chief Economist - Wells Fargo.

LV Officer positions, along with general memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas to be offered soon.

ABOUT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF LAS VEGAS

The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, national and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3UnVKJV.

