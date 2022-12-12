Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Appoints New CEO, Brandon Tom

Mike Fieri, Former CEO and Founder, Named Vice Chairman

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy announced today that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Brandon Tom as the new Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned leader with over 15 years of industry experience, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of Biologics by McKesson, Tom will succeed Mike Fieri, Founder and former CEO of Orsini Specialty Pharmacy. Fieri will transition to Vice Chairman of Orsini and will continue to lead the company's pursuit of key strategic and growth initiatives.

"Brandon is a world-class leader and has an established track record of helping businesses grow and achieve operational excellence," said Fieri. "His experience will be instrumental to Orsini as the business continues to improve its comprehensive solutions to serve patients and augments its customized biopharma offerings. Brandon is uniquely qualified to accelerate growth while maintaining a strong culture focused on patient care."

Throughout the course of his career at McKesson starting in 2008, Tom advanced quickly through multiple leadership positions within its specialty businesses, including the group purchasing organization, The US Oncology Network, and specialty distribution, ultimately leading Biologics. Before McKesson, Tom held various roles at a national health plan. A licensed pharmacist with a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of the Pacific, Tom earned a bachelor of science from UCLA.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to succeed Mike Fieri on the next phase of Orsini's growth in helping patients with rare and complex conditions," said Tom. "Over the last two decades and through an unparalleled focus on compassionate patient care, Mike and his team have built a leading, independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare and ultra-rare diseases and gene therapies. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with Mike and the rest of the Orsini team as we continue to enhance our biopharma services with the goal of supporting the journey of patients suffering from rare and complex diseases."

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and cell and gene therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers around experienced, therapy-specific care teams that provide personalized patient care based on their specific conditions and treatments. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs, and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, NABP, and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at Orsini@orsinihc.com or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/ .

