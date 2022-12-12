T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2022

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of November 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.7 billion in November 2022 and $1.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2022, to $11.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the November, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
11/30/2022
10/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 400
$ 382
$ 365
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
75
74
74
85
Multi-asset(b)
192
182
175
232
667
638
614
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
312
299
283
439
Fixed income, including money market
92
90
91
90
Multi-asset(b)
225
210
199
246
Alternatives
44
43
43
42
673
642
616
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,340
$ 1,280
$ 1,230
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 349
$ 327
$ 311
$ 391
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
11/30/2022
10/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 540
$ 513
$ 488
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
127
125
126
147
667
638
614
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
491
464
436
632
Fixed income, including money market
138
135
137
143
Alternatives
44
43
43
42
673
642
616
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,340
$ 1,280
$ 1,230
$ 1,688
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
