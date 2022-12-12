T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2022

Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of November 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.7 billion in November 2022 and $1.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2022, to $11.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the November, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


11/30/2022


10/31/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity


$            400


$           382


$            365


$            554

 Fixed income, including money market


75


74


74


85

 Multi-asset(b)


192


182


175


232



667


638


614


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity


312


299


283


439

 Fixed income, including money market


92


90


91


90

 Multi-asset(b)


225


210


199


246

 Alternatives


44


43


43


42



673


642


616


817

Total assets under management


$         1,340


$        1,280


$         1,230


$         1,688



















Target date retirement products


$            349


$           327


$            311


$            391

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


11/30/2022


10/31/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity and blended assets


$            540


$           513


$            488


$            724

 Fixed income, including money market


127


125


126


147



667


638


614


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity and blended assets


491


464


436


632

 Fixed income, including money market


138


135


137


143

 Alternatives


44


43


43


42



673


642


616


817

Total assets under management


$         1,340


$        1,280


$         1,230


$         1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-november-2022-301700418.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

