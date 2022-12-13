TORONTO and MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BoomerangFX, a cloud-based practice management software, digital marketing, and educational solution provider to the private-pay aesthetic medicine industry, has been named among the Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®. The certification is awarded based on employee responses to the Great Place to Work® Trust Index Survey, which evaluates workplaces on a range of values, including internal communication, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

BoomerangFX certified as Great Place to Work® by global authority on workplace culture - Focus on Innovation, Global Growth & Professional Development, Diversity & Inclusion cited as key drivers. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX) (PRNewswire)

The annual list is based on independent analysis and direct feedback from employees at hundreds of organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work®.

Accelerating through the pandemic, BoomerangFX recently reported that its 2022 customer growth had surpassed 1,200% across the Americas, and in Q4 also announced the expansion of its e-Learning platform into Asia and Europe. The increase reflects the unprecedented global growth of new entrants launching aesthetic medicine practices, including traditional physicians leaving managed care in droves to enter the lucrative, cash-based "med spa" industry.

We could not be more thrilled to be the foundational global platform driving the aesthetic medical market forward," said Jerome Dwight, CEO and Co-Founder of BoomerangFX. "Our growth is a testament to our outstanding team members that diligently rallied together to commercialize the world's first specialized platform, which combines revolutionary practice management, digital advertising and e-learning in a single integrated customer experience."

"BoomerangFX is proud to be Great Place to Work® CertifiedTM," says Jacqueline Honeysett, Director of Finance, Operations and People & Culture. "We believe supporting our teams' personal well-being, professional growth, and mental health is important. Without our people, we couldn't do the important work that we do to champion the success of our healthcare practice clients worldwide."

"While we're proud of these efforts, we know our work is far from done. We always need to stay focused on building trust and respect in our workplace and lead the way in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion." Dwight continued. Earlier this year, BoomerangFX expanded into markets in Pacific Asia, Australia and the UK and was recognized as the Digital Disruptor of the Year by Gartner Group and IT World Canada.

"If you're looking for an exciting, supportive workplace united by a purpose to innovate and drive global growth, BoomerangFX is the place to be."

About BoomerangFX:

BoomerangFX is North America's fastest-growing cloud-based practice management company specializing in the aesthetic medicine industry. Co-founded by the globally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur Dr. R. Stephen Mulholland, along with technology entrepreneur and banking executive Jerome Dwight, BoomerangFX revolutionized the private-pay aesthetic medicine industry by introducing the first turnkey practice management and digital marketing platform by seamlessly integrating digital ad placements, lead generation, electronic medical records (EMR), scheduling, customer relationship management (CRM), invoicing, and accounting in a single cloud-based service.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

BoomerangFX logo (CNW Group/BoomerangFX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BoomerangFX