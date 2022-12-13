Connectria Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Connectria has successfully met AWS's requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.

AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Connectria as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets to earn the distinction of Level 1 MSSP.

"As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, we strive to deliver the best possible experience for our customers, and nothing is more important than ensuring their operational security. Connectria brings over 25 years of managed security services experience and innovation as the newest member of a select group of AWS Partners that have earned the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency," says Troy Mitchell, VP of Channel and Alliances, Connectria.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with Level 1 MSSP competency, Connectria is able to provide a wide range of managed and professional services that include cloud strategy consulting, migration, penetration testing, and 24x7x365 AWS managed security and compliance services. With these services, Connectria has helped customers across industries strengthen their security posture and achieve continuous compliance according to standards and regulations like: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HIPAA/HITECH), Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST), Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), Federal Information security Modernization Act (FISMA), Security Operations Center (SOC), and more.

If you're looking for an AWS MSSP Partner to help you manage and monitor your resources, visit: https://www.connectria.com/services/managed-services/aws-managed-security-services/

About Connectria

Founded in 1996, Connectria helps businesses realize their cloud vision with end-to-end hosting and managed services for public cloud and IBM Power Systems. Backed by industry-leading SLAs and an award-winning, customer-centric culture, Connectria is the largest IBM i (AS/400) cloud provider in North America, recognized as an IBM business partner with demonstrated excellence driving business growth and now recognized as a cloud leader in delivering end-to-end cloud migration, development, and managed services.

