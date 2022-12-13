DENSO Receives Highest Rating from CDP in "Climate Change" and "Water Security"

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation today announced it has been selected as an "A-List" company in the assessment of environmental initiatives conducted by international nonprofit CDP*1 for its excellent efforts in the areas of climate change and water security, as well as information disclosure. This is the first time DENSO has been selected for the "A-List" in the area of "Climate Change" and the second consecutive time in the area of "Water Security."

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

In its long-term policy for 2030, DENSO has integrated the principle of "Bringing hope for the future for our planet, society, and all people," and is accelerating its sustainability management to maximize the value it provides in the fields of "Green" and "Peace of Mind." Specifically, in the area of "Green," in support of global efforts to reduce environmental impacts, DENSO aims to achieve carbon neutrality within its production activities by 2035, well ahead of 2050, the goal set by the Japanese government. DENSO also promotes initiatives in the 3 areas of "Monozukuri (manufacturing)," "Mobility Products," and "Energy Use" to realize a carbon-neutral society.

DENSO believes that its multifaceted efforts have contributed to its selection for the "A-List." As a manufacturer, which can be energy intensive, DENSO has long been committed to reducing its environmental impact in all its business activities, including product development and production, to foster sustainable global and business environments. In 2022, in the fields of promoting mobility products and systems with high environmental performance and developing new technologies to recover and reuse CO 2 , DENSO has been utilizing the Green Innovation Fund*2 of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), a national research and development corporation. DENSO aims to achieve sustainable business growth and expansion and contribute to addressing ever-increasing environmental issues. In addition, DENSO has implemented a wide range of timely measures, including the promotion of environmental activities throughout its supply chain and the introduction of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives in response to growing public interests.

DENSO remains committed to enhancing its corporate value and contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through sustainability management.

*1 CDP is a British charity-controlled non-governmental organization that provides global disclosure systems to help investors, corporations, nations, regions, and cities manage their environmental impacts.

*2 DENSO has been selected for the following 3 Green Innovation Fund projects.

"Next-generation Digital Infrastructure Construction" February 25th, 2022

https://green-innovation.nedo.go.jp/en/project/building-next-generation-digital-infrastructure/

"Next-generation Storage Battery and Motor Development" April 19th, 2022

https://green-innovation.nedo.go.jp/en/project/development-next-generation-storage-batteries-next-generation-motors/

"Development of Technology for CO 2 Separation, Capture, etc." May 13th, 2022

https://green-innovation.nedo.go.jp/en/project/development-co2-separation-recovery/

References

DENSO's Commitment to Sustainability

https://www.denso.com/global/en/about-us/sustainability/

DENSO's Commitment to the Environment

https://www.denso.com/global/en/about-us/sustainability/environment/

DENSO's "Green" Strategy (Material from DENSO DIALOG DAY 2021 held in May 2021)

https://www.denso.com/global/en/-/media/global/about-us/investors/business-briefing/2021-green_en.pdf?rev=8adc18997e234897a8075e1482269ff0&hash=024B03F9EB0FC1E5BD67A5A3BFE31A88

DENSO's CDP Scores

https://www.denso.com/global/en/about-us/sustainability/environment/cdp/

To our investors

https://www.denso.com/global/en/about-us/investors/

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification systems, powertrain systems, thermal systems, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO