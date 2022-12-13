Landmarks Illinois seeks nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The annual Most Endangered list is our longest-running advocacy program that calls attention to historic and culturally significant sites across the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition or inappropriate development. Nominations for the 2023 Most Endangered list can be made online here and are due January 17, 2023.

Members of Courthouse Preservation Partnership stand in front of the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, a 2022 Most Endangered site. Landmarks Illinois continues to work with local advocates to fine a reuse for the courthouse. (PRNewswire)

Anyone, including residents, local community groups and city officials, can submit a nomination for a site in Illinois to be included on the 2023 Most Endangered list. Nominated sites should be in critical need of preservation. They do not need to be locally or nationally designated landmarks but should be valued by local residents and/or celebrate local history or culture.

All nominations submitted to the 2023 Most Endangered list will be reviewed by the Landmarks Illinois staff and board of directors. Landmarks Illinois particularly welcomes nominations for places that tell the stories of communities that have historically not received equal recognition from the preservation field. Nominators will be notified in early spring whether or not their place was selected. The 2023 Most Endangered list will be announced in May 2023.

Please review our FAQs for detailed information on the annual Most Endangered list, including how sites are selected and what is required of those who nominate a site.

BENEFITS OF 'MOST ENDANGERED' DESIGNATION

Sites included on Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois routinely receive a heightened level of statewide attention from residents, governing bodies and media outlets, which help bolster advocacy efforts for preservation of the site. Inclusion on the Most Endangered list can also lead to legislative efforts that aid in a site's eventual preservation.

Landmarks Illinois promotes the Most Endangered properties throughout the year on its website, social media, email and print newsletters and more. These communications are seen by thousands of Illinois residents and preservation partners.

Also, once a property is included on Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered list, Landmarks Illinois staff remain committed to its preservation efforts, continuing communication and relationships with local advocates and providing resources (including small grants) and connections where possible. In many cases, this has led to years- or decades-long relationships between local advocates and Landmarks Illinois. Staff at Landmarks Illinois can also serve as a link to pro bono services from other preservation professionals such as architects, engineers, historians and more.

Explore previous Most Endangered lists and learn more about the program at our website.

ABOUT LANDMARKS ILLINOIS

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

